1. MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police for nearly two hours in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife Parvathi by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Mr Siddaramaiah was closeted with officials at the office of Superintendent of Lokayukta police from 10.10 a.m. to 12.05 p.m.

When asked if he found it embarrassing to face the inquiry, Mr. Siddaramaiah replied, “A false case has been filed against me. They have questioned me, and I have stated the facts.” To another question, he said the charges cannot leave a ‘black mark’ till the matter is decided by the courts and added that he will reply to the allegations in court and during the course of the investigation.

2. Bengaluru infant death: Mother accidentally killed baby girl and put her in water tank, find police

The mysterious death of a one-month-old baby girl, who was missing from home and later found in the overhead tank of the house situated in Iggalur, on November 5 morning was accidental and not deliberate, the police probe has found. The Surya City police, who had initially registered a case of murder based on the complaint of the mother, Archita.

However, during the questioning, Archita allegedly confess to the crime. The police found that she had given some medicine to the baby, following which the baby began to froth at the mouth and died. Fearing that the husband would blame her for the death, Archita put the baby in the overhead tank and cooked up a story that the baby went missing when she was in the washroom.

3. A month after approval, Namma Metro Green Line extension to open for commuters on November 7

After a month-long delay following safety approval, the Namma Metro Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara is set to open for commercial operations on November 7. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had cleared the extension for operation on October 4, following rigorous safety inspections.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who conducted a trial run on the route on November 6, announced that the line would open without a formal inauguration, citing strong public demand. The 3.14-kilometre extension comprises three new stations — Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC), marking a significant expansion of the city’s transport network along Tumakuru Road.

4. Festival sales were sweet in October for KMF

It was a sweet October for the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells products under the brand name Nandini, as 722 metric tonnes of sweets were sold in the month. With both Dasara and Deepavali falling in the same month, the brand recorded its highest-ever sweet sales in a month.

The Nandini brand has a total of 30 varieties of sweets and is popular for its Mysore Pak, varieties of peda, barfi and laddus, which are made from milk and ghee. According to KMF officials, the previous record was made in 2023 when 400 metric tonnes of sweets were sold during the same season.

5. Bescom wins award for setting up EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) got the ‘Charge India 2024 Excellence’ award for its contribution to establishment of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and promotion of eco-friendly mobility in Karnataka.

Karnataka has a total of 5,765 EV charging stations, the highest in India, with 85% of those stations (4,462) situated in Bengaluru.