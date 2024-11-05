1. MUDA case: Karnataka HC notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others on petition seeking transfer of probe to CBI

The High Court of Karnataka on November 5 ordered issue of notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Central and State governments, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Lokayukta police and others on a petition seeking transfer to the CBI the investigation of the criminal case registered against the CM, his wife and others in the alleged MUDA scam.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on a petition filed by Snehamayi Krishna. The High Court directed the Lokayukta police to submit details of the probe conducted till November 25 while adjourning further hearing on the petition till November 26.

2. Waqf Bill JPC Chairperson to visit Hubballi and Vijayapura on November 7 to interact with farmers

The ongoing controversy over Waqf Board claiming ownership of farmland of various farmers in Karnataka has taken a new turn with the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee looking into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, deciding to visit Vijayapura and Hubballi on November 7 to interact with the affected farmers.

JPC Chairperson Jagdambika Pal will be visiting Karnataka following a petition by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who had appealed to him to hear the grievances of the affected farmers. The opposition BJP has called upon farmers not to allow the waqf officials to enter their land, and has also urged the authorities concerned to amend the Waqf Act to clip the wings of the Waqf Board.

3. NLSIU to reserve 10 supernumerary quota seats for Karnataka students in return for 7 acres of BU land

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has agreed to reserve an additional 10 Supernumerary Quota seats for students from Karnataka in return for acquiring seven acres of additional land from Bangalore University at Jnanabharati for expansion of its campus in Bengaluru.

As per an agreement between the government of Karnataka and NLSIU, from the next academic year, an additional 10 seats will be available for law degree courses for students from Karnataka. The government has allotted seven acres of land in Jnanabharati campus of BU to NLSIU for a period of 30 years on lease rent basis at ₹50,000 per acre per annum.

4. FIR against H.D. Kumaraswamy, son and JD(S) leader for threatening senior IPS officer of Karnataka

The Sanjay Nagar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader Suresh Babu for allegedly threatening a senior IPS officer. Based on the complaint by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Chandrasekhar, the police booked the trio under Section 224 of the BNS Act.

Mr. Chandrashekhar heads the SIT under the Karnataka Lokayukta that is probing a case in which Mr. Kumaraswamy is an accused. He has accused H.D. Kumaraswamy of making false allegations against him after he sought permission from the Karnataka governor to take legal against the Minister for ‘illegally’ approving a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM).

5. Karnataka CM has invited former US president Barack Obama for centenary of Gandhiji visiting Belagavi

CM Siddaramaiah has initiated correspondence with the office of Barack Obama, former President of the United States, to invite him for the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi, according to H. K. Patil, Minister and chairperson of the centenary celebrations committee.

Mahatma Gandhi chaired the 39th session of the Indian National Congress in Belagavi in 1924. It was the only session he chaired.