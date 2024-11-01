GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:04 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Students in ‘yakshagana’ attire perform during the celebrations of Kannada Rajyotsava at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on November 1, 2024.

Students in ‘yakshagana’ attire perform during the celebrations of Kannada Rajyotsava at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Karnataka facing injustice in tax devolution because it is a progressive State: CM Siddaramaiah

Highlighting the need for justice in the devolution of taxes yet again, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 1, 2024 said that Kannadigas should be aware of the fact that although the State is contributing more than ₹4,00,000 crore through taxes, it is only getting ₹55,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore from the Centre.

In his address on the occasion of the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Karnataka is facing injustice because it is a progressive State. “Karnataka is the second largest contributor to the central tax revenue after Maharashtra.... No one should milk a milch cow completely dry, or else the calf will be malnourished,” he said

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) members observed Black Day on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava in Belagavi. Activists raised slogans in favour of joining Maharashtra and held placards against the Union Government.

2. Bengaluru road rage: Child injured as bikers target family of techie, one of two suspects arrested

A five-year-old boy was injured when two bikers hurled stones at a car in which a family of four was travelling, at Kasavanahalli in Bengaluru at night on October 30. The boy suffered an injury on his forehead. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors put three stitches to close the wound. 

The alleged incident occurred when Anoop George, a techie, was travelling with his wife and two children. Two bikers allegedly obstructed his path and told him to get down from the car. When he refused, they allegedly threw stones at the car, damaging a window and injuring the five-year-old boy sitting in the back seat. 

3. Waqf land row: Karnataka village returning to normalcy after stone-pelting incident

Situation in Kadakol village in Haveri district, where tension prevailed after stones were pelted on houses belonging to minority community for fear of losing their farmlands to Waqf Board on October 30, 202 night, is returning to normalcy with all those detained being released. However, as a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed in the village.

 On October 30 night, miscreants allegedly pelted stones and tried to ransack a few houses belonging to minority community leaders in the village. Police said a rumour that properties around the village temple had been listed as Waqf properties and would soon be acquired was the reason for the incident. Fiver persons who sustained minor injuries are recuperating.

4. 11 years on, Dalits still struggling to get houses under BBMP scheme in Bengaluru

About 1,110 Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and pourakarmika families have been putting up a fight for the past 11 years for allocation of houses granted to them under the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (SCP/TSP) by the BBMP. 

The BBMP rolled out this scheme in 2008. In 2013, 1,110 families were identified as beneficiaries based on stipulated criterion. In 2015, two land parcels were identified. The land is currently in possession of the civic body. 

5. Mysuru Dasara brings fortune to KSRTC as corporation earns ₹5.90 crore in 10 days

The recently-concluded Mysuru Dasara 2024 brought a fortune to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that operated special buses to ferry people to the city of palaces for experiencing the festivities with the company earning ₹5.90 crore in 10 days.

KSRTC buses ferried nearly nine lakh passengers between October 12 and 23. The corporation operated an additional 420 buses and these buses travelled 9,67,149 km. For every kilometre a special bus was operated, it earned ₹61.05. The operating cost of each bus is around ₹43 per kilometre.

Karnataka / Bangalore

