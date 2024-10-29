GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal speaks at a rally against Waqf laws in Vijayapura.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal speaks at a rally against Waqf laws in Vijayapura. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajari

1. Waqf land controversy: No farmer will be evicted, says CM Siddaramaiah

Following allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, CM Sidddaramaiah on October 29, 2024, said none of them will be evicted, and notices issued to them will be withdrawn.

Seeking to clarify “confusion” over 1,200 acres in Honavada of Tikota taluk being marked as Waqf property, M.B. Patil had recently said it was due to an “error” in the gazette notification. He also had said only 11 acres out of the 1,200 acres are Waqf properties, and a task force headed by the Deputy Commissioner will be formed to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of BJP leaders visited Padaganur village in Devarhipparagi taluk in Vijayapura district to meet farmers who have complained of receiving notices from the Waqf board claiming ownership of their land. MP Govind Karjol, who interacted with farmers, said, “The Congress government has hatched a conspiracy to claim land under the Sri Somalingeshwar temple said to be of Chalukyan times, in Padaganur village.”

2. Karnataka Cabinet approves relocation of 16 families of Saragodu forest in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a proposal to rehabilitate 16 families residing within Saragodu reserved forest in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. With this, around 60 members of these families will get a chance to move out of the forest enclosed by solar fencing. They have been residing in the thick forest, braving wild animals and lacking basic amenities.

The Cabinet has given its consent to allot 33 acres and 24 guntas of land to them at Haduoni in Balur hobli of Mudigere taluk. Each family will get two acres of land to cultivate, besides four guntas to build a house. Chikkamagaluru district administration had sent a proposal to the government to allot the land recovered from encroachers at Haduoni. Now, this proposal has been approved.

3. 15-day deadline set for filling up lakes in Mandya district

Secretary in-charge of Mandya district Anbu Kumar has issued a 15-day deadline to the district administration to fill up the lakes in the district. Despite good rains this year, a few lakes are not full, and Mr. Kumar has directed officials to take steps to fill all the lakes. The reason could be the encroachment of areas through which the rain water flows into these lakes.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said out of 969 lakes, only 448 lakes are full while 132 lakes have over 75% water. As many as 120 lakes are 50% to 75% full, and another 122 lakes are 25 to 50% full. The remaining 143 lakes are less than 25% full, he explained.

4. Three trained elephants engaged to relocate wild elephants roaming near human habitats in Shivamogga

The Forest Department has launched an operation to drive wild elephants causing trouble in parts of villages adjacent to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary near Shivamogga to forest patches. Three kumki elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp have been involved in the operation that began on October 29, 2024.

The residents of Puradalu, Maleshankara, Bellur, Sirigere, Aladevara Hosur and adjacent villages in Shivamogga taluk have complained of elephant menace. The elephants raided agriculture fields repeatedly. A farmer died in an elephant attack near Puradal on August 24. Following such incidents, the residents demanded that Forest Department capture and relocate them.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Karnataka / Bangalore

