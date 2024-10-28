1. Former Karnataka HC judge K.S. Puttaswamy, who challenged Aadhaar scheme, passes away in Bengaluru

K.S. Puttaswamy, a former judge of the High Court of Karnataka, passed away at this residence in Bengaluru on October 28. He was 98. In 2012, at the age of 86, Mr. Puttaswamy spearheaded a legal battle before the apex court against the Aadhaar scheme which had been introduced by the Central government without any legislative backing at that point of time.

A constitution bench of the apex court, in its 2018 landmark verdict, had upheld with certain riders, the validity of the Aadhaar scheme as by then the Government had enacted a law to govern the scheme.

The apex court, in this judgement, commonly known as “Justice K S Puttaswamy’s cases” in law journals and court’s citations of verdicts, had unanimously ruled that privacy is a fundamental right, and that the right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty but is subject to reasonable restrictions as is every other fundamental right.

2. Karnataka government to set up a commission to recommend emprirical data to be used for internal reservation

Under pressure from the Dalit Left factions to implement internal reservation — a so far contentious issue — the State Cabinet on Monday (October 28, 2024) decided to set up a commission headed by a retired high court judge to suggest the kind of empirical data to be relied upon that will be acceptable to the courts.

While the commission will be given three months time to give its recommendations, the State Government has announced that no new fresh notifications for recruitment would be made till the report is accepted by the government. The decision of the cabinet, which is likely to disappoint many among the Dalit Left factions, comes in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict that has left the decision of providing internal reservation based on empirical data to the states.

3. Transport Minister instructs Bengaluru police commissioner to take strict action against attacks on BMTC crew

Following a series of attacks on BMTC bus crew in Bengaluru, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy wrote to Police Commissioner B. Dayananda instructing him to take strict action against the culprits. FIRs have been lodged in the relevant police stations regarding these incidents.

He stated that there have been a rise in attacks on the dedicated drivers and conductors of BMTC and urged the police to take severe action against the perpetrators, ensuring that these incidents do not recur in the city.

4. Woman held for murdering husband in Hyderabad before driving 800 km to Kodagu to burn his body

Police in Karnataka have uncovered a grisly plot behind the murder of a 54-year-old businessman from Hyderabad in Telangana, allegedly by his wife and her accomplices who later drove more than 800 km to a coffee estate in Suntikoppa in Kodagu district with the body and set it on fire.

When police found a half-charred body inside the coffee estate on October 8, an investigation was begun to identity the deceased. They got in touch with their counterparts in Telangana and gathered information about Ramesh Kumar’s personal life. During the course of their investigation, police suspected the role of his wife Niharika, 29, and questioned her.

5. ED conducts fresh searches in MUDA money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate undertook fresh searches on October 28 in connection with the money laundering case involving the MUDA, in which it has booked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family and others, official sources said.

Seven to eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru were covered in the searches, the sources said. This includes the premises of a builder in Bengaluru. ED conducted the first round of raids on October 18 when it searched the MUDA office in Mysuru.