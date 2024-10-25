1. WATCH | Another body found under debris of collapsed building in Bengaluru, toll rises to nine

Rescue personnel clearing the rubble of the under-construction building that collapsed in Babusapalya in Horamavu on October 22, found the body of Elumalai, who was the sole person still missing and unaccounted for in the tragedy, on October 25. With this, the death toll has risen to nine. Eight bodies had been found in the debris up to October 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was seen in the CCTV footage of the building, but he was neither among the dead, the injured or those rescued, which made rescuers suspect that he must be trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, the city’s civic body has begun demolition of two buildings that have developed cracks and suffered severe damage threatening the structure, at Horamavu and Kamala Nagar.

2. Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Scion of Gowda clan hopes to break out of ‘chakravyuha’ this time

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and touted to be the future leader of Janata Dal (Secular), carries the burden of high expectations in what seems to be a see-saw battle that he has been pitchforked into at Channapatna. Amid a show of strength, Mr. Nikhil has entered the fray as the NDA candidate for the byelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seen as a ‘reluctant politician’ from the beginning of his career, the actor-turned-politician has taken a plunge ‘under pressure’ from party workers this time, and was said to be wary of contesting in the changed political landscape. Having lost two electoral battles so far, he hopes to emerge victorious in his third outing. Read our profile of Nikhil Kumaraswamy here.

3. C.P. Yogeshwar: A political life with filmy twists

Actor-turned-politician C.P. Yogeshwar’s dramatic exit from the BJP and instant switch to the Congress has not surprised anyone familiar with the man who has tested his electoral fortunes in several parties. Perhaps, he is the only candidate who has contested against all members of the family of JD(S) leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, now MP and Union Industries Minister.

The five-time MLA is now contesting his 10th election, including one Lok Sabha, since he won the first election in 1999 as an independent candidate while he was still active in Kannada films. His political career has been a chequered one ever since he made his electoral debut in the Vokkaliga dominated Cauvery belt. Read our profile of C.P. Yogeshwar here.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. After a decade, Koppal court convicts 101 persons in Marakumbi caste atrocity case in Karnataka

The Principal District & Sessions Court in Koppal has convicted 101 persons in a decade-old case of atrocity against members of Scheduled Castes at Marakumbi village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district. The court sentenced 98 convicts to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The remaining three are members, not of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, were sentenced to five years of imprisonment and fined ₹2,000 each. On August 28, 2014, a long-standing enmity in the village had taken a violent turn when verbal arguments turned into a physical clash, with members of the ‘upper’ castes attacking Dalits and setting their houses set on fire.

5. A private 5G network box that can work even in remote locations

Even to this day, communication from a disaster site or a mine field remains a problem despite advancements in technology as public mobile networks are weak in remote areas. To address this problem, a startup has come up with ‘Private 5G Box’, a tailor-made portable solution for enterprises seeking to deploy secure and private 5G networks.

The customisable Private 5G Box works similar to a public mobile network and can be accessed by inserting private sim cards into mobile sets. When set up, the box provides network coverage up to 500 meters. It also allows users to make cross network calls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.