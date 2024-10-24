1. Karnataka bypolls: C.P. Yogeshwar and Nikhil Kumaraswamy to clash in Channapatna

In what promises to be a thriller in the bypolls, Channapatna Assembly constituency will witness a mega battle as Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been named the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate to take on C.P. Yogeshwar, who filed his nomination on a Congress ticket on October 24.

This will be Mr. Nikhil’s third foray into electoral politics. In 2023, he lost in Ramanagara constituency during the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Earlier in 2019, he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency to independent candidate Sumalatha. Mr. Yogeshwar is seen as a turncoat in politics, but has won five times from Channapatna Assembly constituency. Interestingly, he lost the last two elections (2018 and 2023) to H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, the Congress announced the candidature of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan for the bypolls in the Shiggaon constituency. He would contest against BJP’s Bharath Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and MP.

2. CM announces compensation, medical expense cover for victims of building collapse in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse at Babusapalya in Bengaluru on October 22. Of this, ₹2 lakh will come from the Labour Department and ₹3 lakh from the BBMP. He also assured that the government would fully cover the medical expenses of the injured.

The building, located in a revenue area, was reportedly constructed without proper authorisation. The work continued despite a notice being issued to halt the illegal construction. The Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) responsible for overseeing the area has been suspended, and notices have been issued to the relevant division and executive engineers.

3. Karnataka’s luxury train Golden Chariot back on track from December after two-year hiatus

After two years since its grand relaunch, Golden Chariot, the luxury train owned by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is being revamped again to attract more guests.

The train, which was rolled out in 2020, was revamped in 2022 post-pandemic with new amenities. However, the train made only one trip owing to heavy haulage charges and insufficient number of bookings. Now, the IRCTC has announced six dates between December 2024 and March 2025 for two packages — Pride of Karnataka (5 Nights/6 Days) and Jewels of South (5 Nights/6 Days)

4. BJP retains seat in Legislative Council by-election from DK Local Authorities’ constituency

The BJP has retained its seat in the byelection to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities’ constituency, which also covers Udupi district. BJP candidate Kishore B. R. (Kishore Kumar Puttur), who bagged 3,655 votes, was declared the winner.

Raju Poojary of the Congress secured 1, 958 votes, Anwar Sadath Bajathur of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) polled 195 votes, and Dinakar Ullal, an independent candidate, secured nine votes. There were a total 6,032 electors. Of total 5,907 votes polled in 392 polling stations, 90 votes were declared invalid.

5. 21-year-old woman dies in fun ride accident in Vijayapura

A young girl was flung to her death at a fun ride exhibition in Vijayapura district on October 23 night. Nikita Biradar, 21, of Ingaleshwar village was riding the ranger swing ride at the Fish Tunnel Expo on Navbag Road, when the safety harness came off. She suffered grievous injuries, and was admitted to a hospital where she died.

Her mother Geeta Biradar has complained to the police that the machine operator lied to her about safety features. A case of negligence has been registered under BNS provisions, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yeligar said.