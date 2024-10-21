1. BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar resigns as MLC after signs of being denied party ticket from Channapatna

The bypolls to Channapatna Assembly seat assumed complex proportions with BJP leader and seat aspirant C.P. Yogeshwar tendering resignation to his MLC post after it turned out that he would not get the ticket. He met Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at his home office in Hubbballi and submitted the resignation letter.

Though Mr. Yogeshwar told mediapersons after submitting resignation letter that he was planning to contest as an Independent in Channapatna bypolls, political circles are curiously waiting to know if he would join the ruling Congress to contest on its ticket. Keeping everyone guessing, Mr. Yogeshwar said he would take two days to decide on his future course of action.

2. Karnataka’s economy outpaces national growth despite global headwinds

Karnataka has registered a robust Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 10.2% in FY 2023-24, significantly surpassing the national average of 8.2%, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Karnataka achieved this despite severe challenges, including the worst drought in a decade and a slowdown in global IT markets, the State Government informed on October 21.

Initially, the National Statistical Estimate (NSE) had projected a modest 4% GSDP growth for Karnataka, but this was revised to 13.1% by the end of the fiscal year, indicating early underestimation of the State’s economic performance.

3. Bengaluru rains: All anganwadis and schools remain shut, IMD issues yellow alert as city traffic hit

Rains continued to lash Bengaluru on October 21, with several parts of the city receiving moderate to heavy rainfall and causing inconvenience to commuters and residents living in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru. According to the IMD, the city will receive rains on October 21 and 22.

Following inundation at several areas in the morning, G. Jagadish, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District declared a holiday for all Anganwadis and private/aided primary and high schools in the district, as a precautionary measure. However, all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, engineering and ITI colleges continued to function.

4. Karnataka HC refuses bail to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in two rape and one sexual assault case

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant bail as well as anticipatory bail to former MP Prajwal Revanna in two cases of alleged rape and one case of alleged sexual assault registered against him based on three separate complaints by three women. Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting three separate petitions filed by the former JD(S) lawmaker from Hassan.

The main contention raised on behalf of Prajwal Revanna was that the complaints were registered three to four years after the alleged offences. In two cases, it was claimed that report of the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) on the video related to the alleged rape has neither confirmed the identity of the victim nor traced the source of the video to the JD(S) leader.

5. SC restrains Karnataka from declaring results of half-yearly exams of classes 8 to 10

The Supreme Court pulled up the Karnataka government for “harassing” students by conducting board exams for different classes on October 21, 2024, and restrained it from declaring results of board examinations of classes 8, 9 and 10 till further orders.

A Bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that if the exam has not been conducted in any district, then it shall not be taken. The court said no other State follows the model of education being followed by the Karnataka government.