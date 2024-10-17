1. Kempegowda Airport to Electronics City in 19 minutes? BIAL ties up with Sarla Aviation to launch flying e-taxis

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), recently entered into a partnership with city-based Sarla Aviation to launch electric flying taxis. The two entities signed a statement of collaboration to explore sustainable air mobility, specifically electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

This initiative, developed in Karnataka, aims to revolutionise air travel by introducing seven-seater electric flying taxis, which promise faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation, said Sarla Aviation. The company said that the proposed route from KIA to Electronics City would take about 19 minutes, compared to the 152 minutes required by road, with a fare of ₹1,700.

2. BBMP celebrates ‘Festival of Dogs’, launches pilot project to feed stray dogs in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched a pilot project on October 17, 2024, to provide food to stray dogs in Bengaluru. It also organised the Festival of Dogs (Kukur Tihar) to celebrate the initiative. At eight identified zones in Bengaluru, food will be provided to stray dogs daily at specific feeding stations, equipped with bowls, water, and a signboard. The initiative will be monitored for a month before being expanded to all zones.

Under this initiative, pourakarmikas, health officials, animal husbandry officers, animal lovers, pet owners, and interested citizens will work together to collect leftover food from hotels and restaurants to feed stray dogs. The primary goal is to provide food to community dogs in areas where they lack access to regular meals, with food to be distributed once a day.

3. 12-year-old Haveri boy dies after being washed away in overflowing drain

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy was washed away in an overflowing drain in Haveri on October 17, 2024. Because of incessant rainfall on October 16 night, the old P.B. Road in Haveri was waterlogged due to an adjoining overflowing drain. The deceased, Nivedan Gudageri (12), a resident of Shivajinagar, accidentally fell into the drain while playing and was washed away.

Although the relief team, comprising fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, they were able to fish out the boy only after an over two-hour operation. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

4. Cauvery Teerthodbhava draws thousands of devotees to Talacauvery in Kodagu

A large number of devotees witnessed the Cauvery “Teerthodbhava” at the birth place of the river at Talacauvery in Kodagu district on October 17, 2024. “Teerthodbhava” is the sudden gushing of water in the “Brahma Kundike” at Talacauvery which abutts the Brahamgiri Hill. The sprouting of the water was witnessed by the crowd at 7.40 a.m.

The annual event is one of the most sacred festivals that draw pilgrims from across Kodagu and different parts of Karnataka. Many devotees trekked from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery, and even occupied vantage points a little past midnight itself to catch a glimpse of the spectacle.

5. KSRTC inducts refurbished Airavat Club Class on 63rd Foundation Day

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day on October 16, 2024. The KSRTC has also introduced 18 refurbished buses into its fleet.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated three refurbished Airavat Club Class buses and 15 Karnataka Sarige buses, each having completed 15 lakh kilometres. KSRTC has refurbished a total of 1,150 buses to date.