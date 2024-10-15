1. Waterlogged roads and traffic snarls bring rain-battered Bengaluru to its knees

Traffic came to a standstill or moved at snail’s pace across major roads in Bengaluru as overnight rains lashed the city extending onto Tuesday (October 15, 2024), leading to waterlogging. As per IMD data, Bengaluru city received 16.2 mm rainfall and the HAL airport station received 8.6 mm for the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. The weatherman has issued ‘Orange Alert’ in the city for October 16 and October 17.

Commuters travelling to office, schools and colleges were stuck in traffic in places like Kengeri, Mysuru Road, Sarakki, J.P. Nagar, Goraguntepalya and Hebbal for 30-40 minutes. Similar stories were heard along the IT corridor in Whitefield, Bellandur, Silk Board and Outer Ring Road. This led to many demanding that companies should give employees a work from home option if they cannot make it to office in the rain. Getting cabs and auto rickshaw rides in rain also became a difficult and expensive task.

As the day wore on and the intensity of the rain increased, water entered homes in Sri Sai Layout, one among the many flood-prone areas in the city. In August 2024, at least 25-30 houses in the layout were inundated as rainwater mixed with drainage water entered houses.

Amid heavy downpour, many parents in Bengaluru took their children to school in their own vehicles even as school vehicles got stuck in slow-moving traffic. However, attendance in schools and colleges remained low, as many chose to skip classes. With rains forecast to continue, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban G. Jagadeesh declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). However, all UG, PG, diploma, engineering and ITI colleges will function.

The rains could also disrupt proceedings in the first India-New Zealand Test, which commences at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 16, 2024. Heavy showers forced both teams to call off their training sessions on Tuesday. Play is likely to be interrupted in the first two days of the Test, at a minimum.

2. ECI announces bypolls to three Assembly seats in Karnataka on November 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) announced the bypolls to the three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna. While voting will be held on November 13 in the three constituencies, the results will be declared on November 23.

The three seats – Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna – were earlier represented by E. Tukaram from the Congress, Basavaraj Bommai from the BJP and H.D. Kumaraswamy from the JD(S), respectively.

3. CCB busts online investment scam, bank manager among eight arrested

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch have arrested a gang of eight people accused on running an online trading scam. This includes the manager of a private bank and two of his sales team members, who allegedly helping the cyberfraud open and operate mule accounts.

The arrests were based on a complaint by a businessman from Yelahanka who had invested ₹1.5 crore of his life savings after he was lured with high returns from March to June this year. The kingpin of the scam hails from Chikkamagaluru and is presently operating from Dubai, the police added.