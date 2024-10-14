1. Dasara elephants accorded a warm send off from Mysuru

A large number of people turned up to bid adieu to Dasara elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu as they headed back to their respective jungle camps from Mysuru on October 14, 2024 after covering themselves with glory during Dasara celebrations. The authorities had hired 14 trucks for the transportation of the elephants, who mounted them one by one and left the city.

Special prayers including ‘’mangalarthi’’ were performed by the priest for the collective welfare and safe return of the elephants to the jungles. After the conclusion of the prayers, the elephants were fed sugarcane and jaggery. People had also lined up near the Jayamarthanda Gate which is the entry and the exit point of elephants. As the jumbos departed, the crowd waved them elephants goodbye.

2. Special court grants bail to former minister Nagendra in Valmiki corporation case

A Special Court in Bengaluru granted bail to former minister and Congress MLA B. Nagendra in the case of multi-crore “scam” involving funds of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. The Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases against former and present MLAs and MPs has directed Mr. Nagendra to execute a personal bond for ₹2 lakh with two sureties.

Meanwhile, the Court has directed him not to threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim; not evade the investigation and to appear before the investigation officer whenever called for the purpose of investigation. He has also been directed to furnish his passport to the Court and not leave Karnataka without obtaining written permission from the court.

3. Renukaswamy murder case: Court rejects Darshan’s bail plea

The 57th City Civil and Session Court on October 14, 2024 rejected the bail petition of prime accused Pavithra Gowda and Kannada actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. The defence, while presenting the case, said that there was no direct involvement of Mr. Darshan in the case, nor was he present at the time of the murder.

However, the prosecution, while opposing the bail, argued that there is strong evidence in terms of technical and eyewitness accounts against Mr. Darshan. “The police found blood stains in the footwear he was using at the time of the crime, which was seized by the police, which matched with the deceased,” the prosecution argued.

4. In yet another instance of AEPS fraud in Dakshina Kannada, homemaker from Puttur loses ₹40,000

More than a year after 10 persons from Mangaluru city lost amounts between ₹2000 and ₹1 lakh, a 42-year-old homemaker from Bannur in Puttur taluk lost ₹40,000 to fraudsters who made use of her fingerprints on the Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) device and withdrew amounts from her bank account.

In the complaint to Puttur Town Police on October 12, the victim said ₹10,000 was first withdrawn from her SBI account on October 6. Then, ₹10,000 each was again withdrawn on October 8, October 10 and October 11, respectively. Suspecting AEPS fraud, the victim called the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 to file a complaint.

