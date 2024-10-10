1. Ratan Tata nurtured the long legacy of the Tatas with Bengaluru

Industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86. The Tatas’ association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) is well-known as Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, along with the then maharaja of Mysuru, helped establish the institute in the early 1900s. The legacy continued in the years to come when Ratan Tata, as chairman of Tata Sons, was the president of the IISc Court, the highest decision-making body of the institute.

Ratan Tata was also a frequent visitor to the biennial Aero India show, which is held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Mr. Tata’s love for aviation is well-known and he had donned the G-suit twice as he flew in two American fighter jets — an F-16 Lockheed Martin in 2007 and a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet in 2011 edition of Aero India. Here’s a glimpse of the industrial magnate dominating Bengaluru’s skies during the two sorties.

2. BBMP releases guidelines on proper solid waste management generated during Dasara and Deepavali festivals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed officials to estimate the excess waste generated during Dasara and Deepavali festivals, and take necessary steps to collect and dispose off this waste properly. Penalising the use of plastic and preventing accumulation of waste in black spots are among the main concerns.

Traders who sell banana stems, mango leaves, flowers and other festival items will be sensitised to segregate raw and dry waste, especially in market places. They have also been advised to shun single-use plastic. Teams of health officers and marshals will also be formed in the wards and will conduct daily inspection.

3. Namma Yatri ride booking app launched in Kalaburagi

After successfully operating in cities in south Karnataka, Namma Yatri, one of the leading mobile applications for ride booking, was launched in Kalaburagi on October 8.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil called the app a game-changer that could revolutionise urban commute in towns and cities across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

