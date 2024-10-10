ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Published - October 10, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Nalme Nachiyar

Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata waves before boarding a Boeing fighter F/A-18 Super Hornet at the Aero India 2011 at the Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Ratan Tata nurtured the long legacy of the Tatas with Bengaluru

Industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86. The Tatas’ association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) is well-known as Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, along with the then maharaja of Mysuru, helped establish the institute in the early 1900s. The legacy continued in the years to come when Ratan Tata, as chairman of Tata Sons, was the president of the IISc Court, the highest decision-making body of the institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratan Tata was also a frequent visitor to the biennial Aero India show, which is held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Mr. Tata’s love for aviation is well-known and he had donned the G-suit twice as he flew in two American fighter jets — an F-16 Lockheed Martin in 2007 and a Boeing F-18 Super Hornet in 2011 edition of Aero India. Here’s a glimpse of the industrial magnate dominating Bengaluru’s skies during the two sorties.

2. BBMP releases guidelines on proper solid waste management generated during Dasara and Deepavali festivals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed officials to estimate the excess waste generated during Dasara and Deepavali festivals, and take necessary steps to collect and dispose off this waste properly. Penalising the use of plastic and preventing accumulation of waste in black spots are among the main concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders who sell banana stems, mango leaves, flowers and other festival items will be sensitised to segregate raw and dry waste, especially in market places. They have also been advised to shun single-use plastic. Teams of health officers and marshals will also be formed in the wards and will conduct daily inspection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Namma Yatri ride booking app launched in Kalaburagi

After successfully operating in cities in south Karnataka, Namma Yatri, one of the leading mobile applications for ride booking, was launched in Kalaburagi on October 8.

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil called the app a game-changer that could revolutionise urban commute in towns and cities across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US