1. Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurates Mysuru Dasara 2024

The ten-day Dasara 2024 festivities got off to a traditional start atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on October 3. The chief guest, noted writer Hampa Nagarajaiah, lit a lamp and showered flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot in the temple, to inaugurate the grand celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nagarajaiah advised against attempting to dislodge elected governments. “I appeal to the Goddess Chamundeshwari to stop people from getting the thought of toppling elected governments, and safeguard elected governments. It is easy to demolish, but tough to build...” the writer said, perhaps referring to the recent political developments in Karnataka and verbal fights among leaders from the ruling and opposition parties.

2. No reason for CM Siddaramaiah to resign: JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda

CM Siddaramaiah, who has been stonewalling demands for his resignation following registration of an FIR against him in the alleged MUDA scam, received support from unexpected quarters on October 3. Senior JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda came to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s defence at the inaugural function of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to demands for Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Mr. Gowda dared all the politicians facing FIRs to submit their resignations ‘if they have the guts’. Mr. Gowda called on leaders of Karnataka and the Centre to focus on developmental works rather than seeking Mr Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

3. Bengaluru rains: Power restored to pumping stations after emergency repairs by KPTCL and BWSSB

“The technical issue affecting transformers that supply power to Harohalli and T.K. Halli pumping stations, following heavy rains and lightning strikes on Wednesday night, has been resolved and power restored,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The power lines supplying electricity to these pumping stations were struck by lightning late October 2 night, around 11 p.m., causing disruption in power supply to key stations responsible for providing water to Bengaluru and a 10-hour halt in pumping operations. Although the process has now resumed, the city may experience interruptions in water supply in certain areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Scientists carry out first-ever documentation of dholes in Kalyana Karnataka

Wildlife biologist Dr. Sanjay Gubbi and his team from the Nature Conservation Foundation and the Holématthi Nature Foundation in Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalaburagi have documented the presence of dholes (wild dogs) in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. According to the team, this is the first-ever documentation of dholes in the region.

Kalaburagi and Bidar districts have the distinction of hosting all four wildlife species from the Canidae family found in Karnataka. These include dholes, wolves, golden jackal and Bengal fox. The camera trapping study carried out during October-November 2023 was intended to understand the population of leopards in the region.

5. Hampi Kannada University offers books at 50% discount at Mysuru Dasara exhibition

For the benefit of book lovers, Kannada University, Hampi, is offering a 50% discount on books published in Kannada language by the university at the stalls set up at the Dasara exhibition in Mysuru.

Prasararanga, the publication unit of Kannada University, has set up two stalls to sell its books comprising more than 250 titles on various subjects. Book lovers can visit the stalls till the end of the nine-day festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.