1. Bulk purchase of Dasara gold card, tickets for finale in Mysuru curbed

Even five days after they went up for sale, Dasara gold cards and tickets for Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade in Mysuru are still available online, indicating that the steps taken to prevent bulk ticket purchases (for illegal sale at a higher price in the black market) have worked.

Normally, the gold cards used to get sold out as soon as they went on sale. It was the same even in the case of tickets for Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade. Sources said those buying tickets in bulk were allegedly selling them in the black. This year, the online sale began on September 26, but more than 1,000 gold cards and over 2,000 tickets are still available for purchase.

2. Electoral bond scheme: Karnataka HC stays probe into FIR against Nirmala Sitaraman on ‘extortion’ allegation

The Karnataka High Court on September 30, 2024, stayed the investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others for allegedly “extorting” thousands of crores of rupees from companies by misusing the electoral bond scheme and using the agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Nalin Kumar Kateel, former BJP state unit president, who has been arraigned as accused number 4 in the FIR. The Bengaluru police had filed an FIR on September 28 based a direction given by a magistrate court, which had acted on a private complaint filed Adarsh R. Iyer, co-president of Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP).

3. ‘Gandhi Nadige’ on October 2 to mark centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over Congress session

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the State Government will organise ‘Gandhi Nadige’ (Gandhi march) to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as president of the Indian National Congress session, on October 2, his birth anniversary.

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress held at Belagavi in 1924 was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress party has a one-year programme starting on October 2, 2024. Funds have been allocated for the programme.

4. BDA appoints 9 SLAOs to acquire land for PRR, starts issuing notices to landowners in Bengaluru

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has begun serving notices to owners of 1,810 acres of land, notified way back in 2007 for the main carriageway of the Peripheral Ring Road, now renamed Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC). This is the most concrete step taken by the BDA towards implementing the project in these many years.

The landowners are being served notices asking them to submit their ownership records and file objections, if any, to their land being acquired for the project. On September 5, the State Cabinet decided to implement the project on its own, instead of a Public Private Partnership (PPP), and hopes to raise loans to the tune of 70% of the project’s cost, estimated to be around ₹30,000 crore.

5. Pakistani national, family arrested at Jigani in Bengaluru with fake identify documents

In a joint operation by Central agencies, the Jigani police arrested a 48-year-old Pakistani national along with his wife and in-laws, living on the outskirts of Bengaluru allegedly with fake identities for the last six years. The arrest comes close on the heels of the NIA arresting an absconding accused in the Assam ULFA IED case who was hiding in Jigani, working as a security guard.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the wife is from Bangladesh. The Pakistani national met her in Dhaka and got married to her. The couple is said to have illegally come to Delhi in 2014. They moved to Bengaluru in 2018. With the help of a local agent, the family allegedly got IDs with fake names.