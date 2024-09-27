1. MUDA case: FIR registered against CM Siddaramaiah by Mysuru Lokayukta

The Lokayukta in Mysuru filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and two others in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority on September 27, 2024. According to Superintendent of Lokayukta in Mysuru T.J. Udesh, the FIR has been filed following a direction to the anti-corruption watchdog by the special court in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mr. Siddaramaiah is named as accused number 1, his wife Parvathi is listed as accused number 2. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, who sold the plot of land to Mr. Swamy, have been named as accused 3 and 4, according to Mr. Udesh.

2. When HDK is out on bail, BJP has no moral right to seek my resignation: CM Siddaramaiah

Firmly rejecting demands for his resignation in the wake of the Special Court’s direction to Lokayukta police to register a case against him in the alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s moral right to seek his resignation when Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy is out on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that an FIR had been registered against Mr Kumaraswamy, who is part of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Further, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not step down as Chief Minister of Gujarat in the wake of Godhra riots, which claimed several lives.

3. Govt degree college guest faculty in trouble with Karnataka HC order mandating UGC norms for appointment

The process of selecting guest lecturers for the academic year of 2024-25 has become complicated in the wake of the Karnataka High Court order that only those who have the qualifications specified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) should be appointed as guest faculty for Government First Grade Colleges in the State.

The Collegiate Education Department has temporarily halted the recruitment process of guest faculty due to the court order. The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), National Eligibility Test (NET), or Ph.D is mandatory to become a permanent and guest faculty of a degree college as per UGC norms. But guest faculties who have been working in the government first grade colleges for the last two or three decades with just a master’s degree have run into trouble.

4. Joint research by MAHE and US universities leads to discovery of new genetic brain disorder

In a scientific breakthrough, a collaborative research team led by Dr. Anju Shukla, from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dr. Stephanie Bielas from the University of Michigan in the US, and Dr. Quasar Padiath from the University of Pittsburgh in the US, has identified a new genetic disorder linked to a defect in the EPB41L3 gene.

This discovery, published in the scientific journal Brain, sheds light on a disorder that causes seizures, developmental delay, decreased muscle tone, and defects in myelination — a process vital for the protection and insulation of nerves in the brain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.