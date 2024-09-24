1. Karnataka High Court upholds Governor’s approval for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

In a setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) upheld the Governor’s decision to grant permission to conduct an investigation against him on the allegation of illegalities in allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife, Parvathi.

The HC also vacated the interim order granted on August 19 directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer a decision on complaints against Mr. Siddaramaiah, and rejected a plea to stay today’s verdict to enable Mr. Siddaramaiah to appeal against it. Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing Mr. Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of permission granted by the Governor. Read all the updates relating to the development here.

2. No hesitation in facing any investigation, but won’t resign: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has ‘no hesitation facing any investigation’, and would consult with legal experts to understand whether such an investigation is permissible under the law. “After discussions with legal experts, I will decide on the further course of action,” he said.

On September 24, the Chief Minister said, “I have learned about the High Court’s order through the media. I will respond after obtaining and reading the full copy of the order. The court has clearly rejected the prosecution sanction given by the Governor under Section 218 of the BNSS Act. I am confident that, in the coming days, the truth will prevail and the investigation allowed under Section 17(A) will also be cancelled.”

3. BJP demands immediate resignation of Siddaramaiah in the wake of HC dismissing his petition

The opposition BJP has demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah close on the heels of the Karnataka High Court dismissing his petition challenging the permission granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for prosecution and investigation.

Referring to the campaign taken up by the opposition BJP and JD(S) against alleged irregularities in MUDA and Maharshi ST Development Corporation, BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra described the verdict of the High Court as the first victory for the opposition. In Mysuru, BJP supporters, led by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy staged a demonstration demanding Siddaramaiah to step down from CM’s post.

4. CM has made no mistake, we will stand by him: D.K. Shivakumar

An hour after the High Court ruling, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the opposition BJP had hatched a ‘political conspiracy’ against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We will stand by him. The CM and his family had made no mistake,” said Mr. Shivakumar, who is also president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the State Government would appeal the ruling before a division bench of the High Court. “Later, we will see about moving the Supreme Court,” Mr. Gowda added. Labour Minister Santosh Lad also clarified that the ruling was limited only to the sanction of prosecution against the Chief Minister by the Governor, and not to the alleged illegalities in the allotment of 14 MUDA sites.

5. Dalits of Hassan’s Sigaranahalli recall solidarity shown by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury over temple entry ban

In an unusual gesture, the residents of Sigaranahalli in Holenarasipur taluk of Karnataka paid tributes to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on September 12, 2024. The village is known for fighting against the imposition of penalties on women entering a temple.

On September 22, the Scheduled Caste residents of the village recalled Yechury’s visit to their colony. They acknowledged the significance of his support for their struggle against the atrocities committed by people belonging to privileged castes.

