1. CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi seeking early clearance for Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Centre to provide necessary clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), to expedite the execution of the long-pending Kalasa-Banduri Nala Diversion Project, crucial for fulfilling the drinking water needs of north Karnataka district. In a letter dated September 18, 2024, Mr. Siddaramaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to provide wildlife clearance to the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project at the earliest.

Till date the NBWL, which the Prime Minister chairs, has not granted the necessary clearance. However, the Standing Committee of the NBWL has given wildlife clearance to Goa portion of the Goa-Tamnar Transmission Line. This, the CM said, has prompted Karnataka to reconsider its decision on clearance to the power project, as Goa had raised objections to the State’s much-needed drinking water project, despite the minimum disruption to wildlife.

2. D. Kempanna, who exposed ‘40% commission’ scam in Karnataka, dies of heart attack

D. Kempanna (84), President of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association — who was at the forefront of the association’s fight againt the ‘40% commission’ scam by the previous BJP government — passed away due a heart attack at 10 a.m. on September 19, 2024, at his residence in Jyotipura, Bengaluru.

Kempanna was known for raising his voice on behalf of the contractors. Pointing to corruption in various government departments, he had alleged that officials had been demanding kickbacks for awarding contracts and clearing the bills during the BJP tenure. In February 2024, he had alleged that the “kickbacks culture” had not ended even after the Congress government assumed power.

3. Fire breaks out at M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, no major casualties

Panic gripped people after an accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit, situated on the third floor, at M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024. The blaze, which is suspected to have been sparked from an AC duct, was noticed by the nursing staff who swung into action and shifted patients to safety to the adjacent ward.

A few nurses sustained minor injuries in the accident but no major casualties have been reported, a police officer said. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

4. Leopard task force continues search for big cat which was spotted on September 17

The Karnataka Forest Department’s leopard task force is attempting to trace and capture a leopard which was reportedly spotted near a toll plaza in Electronics City on September 17, 2024. The leopard was seen crossing a flyover in the early hours of that day. However, since then there has been no sighting of the big cat.

In the wake of repeated sightings of leopards in Bengaluru’s residential areas, the Forest Department has set up a dedicated rapid-response leopard task force.