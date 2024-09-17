1. Kalyana Karnataka Utsav: CM Siddaramaiah announces plan to develop Kalaburagi into smart city

The State government is planning to develop Kalaburagi City into a smart city with an estimated investment of ₹1,685 crore, which will improve the quality of life for its residents and attract investment in backward districts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. He was addressing the gathering at the Police Parade ground in Kalaburagi as part of the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations.

The 77th Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day and the 10th anniversary of the Special Status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution is observed every year on September 17. Mr. Siddaramaiah also listed the developmental works undertaken in the region in the last 10 years and also announced a few new projects in his address, which include transforming Kalaburagi district into a regional health hub.

2. BJP stages protest demanding reopening of B.P. Yatnal’s sugar factory at Chincholi

Even as Kalyana Karnataka Utsav celebrations were underway on September 17, 2024, to mark the anniversary of the region’s liberation from the rule of Hyderabad Nizam, the BJP in Kalaburagi district resorted to protests demanding the government to allow the Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power Unit at Chincholi to resume operations.

The plant in question, which was forced to down its shutters for non-compliance and violation of environmental norms, and terms and conditions set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, is owned by BJP’s firebrand leader and MLA for Vijayapura Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

3. Bihar man jumps onto tracks at Jnanabharati Namma Metro station, rescued by BMRCL staff

A 30-year-old man attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train at Jnanabharati Metro Station on the afternoon of September 17, 2024. However, he was rescued by the BMRCL staff and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The man has been identified as Siddharth from Bihar. According to officials, the man jumped onto the tracks at around 1:13 pm when a train was approaching the platform. The alert station controller and staff activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and rescued him.

4. MP Brijesh Chowta demands arrest of Bantwal Council members who sparked tensions during Eid Milad

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has sought the arrest of former President of the Bantwal Town Municipal Council Mohammed Sharief and Councillor of Bantwal Council Hussainer who challenged VHP activists, which led to tensions during the Eid Milad rally at B.C. Road, near Bantwal, on September 16, 2024.

Capt. Chowta said the duo had been accused of spreading an inflammatory voice message challenging the VHP South Karnataka Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell to block Eid procession on B.C. Road. The government should arrest the two persons, he said.

