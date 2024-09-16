1. People of Kalyana Karnataka region pin high hopes on Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi

The people of Kalyana Karnataka region are pinning high hopes on the State Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi district on September 17. They hope it will explore solutions to the long-standing problems of the most backward region in Karnataka. The last Cabinet meeting held here to discuss issues related to the region was in 2014 during the first stint of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

So far, six cabinet meetings have been held in the city but the region had gained little. The upcoming meeting is likely to discuss some important issues, including the long-pending irrigation projects in the districts. Farmer leaders say that projects such as Bhima lift irrigation, Amarja irrigation projection, Gandorinala irrigation project, Bennethora Project, Upper Mullamari and Lower Mullamari projects, were taken up nearly five decades ago, but are yet to be completed due to lack of political will.

2. Police tighten security in Dakshina Kannada after stones thrown at place of worship

Police have tightened security at Katipalla near Mangaluru after stones were hurled at a place of worship, damaging window panes, at night on September 15. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the CCTV camera footage shows men on a motorbike hurling the stones before fleeing from the spot. Efforts are on to trace them, he said.

Earlier on September 15, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty issued a statement seeking a ban on Eid Milad procession at B.C. Road Kaikamba in Dakshina Kannada district on September 16 in light of reports that the procession will be used to create law and order problems.

3. Councillor of Bantwal TMC, former president booked for inflammatory post on social media

Bantwal Town police have registered a case against Hussainer, a councillor of Bantwal Town Municipal Council, and Mohammed Sharief, a former president of the Bantwal Town Municipal Council, for allegedly posting inflammatory post on social media in connection with Eid Milad procession.

In response to a recent statement of VHP Mangaluru Divisional Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell regarding communal violence in Nagamangala, Sharief allegedly posted an audio message on Whatsapp challenging Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP activists to stop Eid procession scheduled at B.C. Road Kaikamba on September 16.

4. Won’t defend Munirathna, or anyone who abuses Dalits, just because he’s in my party: BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi

“If Munirathna has committed the offence that he has been accused of, of insulting Dalits, let him face legal action. Let the police investigate the matter and initiate action against him. I will not speak about it. I will not defend such persons only because we are in the same party,” Ramesh Jigajinagi, MP and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on September 16.

BJP MLA Munirathna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru) was arrested on September 15 in connection with allegedly threatening a civil contractor, demanding a bribe, and using casteist slurs. He has been remanded into police custody for two days. He was detained at Nangli in Kolar district when he was heading to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

5. Festival to showcase bamboo products in Bengaluru from September 14-24

The Bamboo Habba 2024, a festival celebrating the versatility and sustainability of bamboo, with several key workshops, including plantation, product design, building design and construction, is underway near Bengaluru.

The event ends on September 24. The festival highlights India’s pioneering role in bamboo production and its environmental advantages. For details about the workshops and the venue, read here.