1. WATCH | Clashes during Ganesha immersion procession in Mandya’s Nagamangala; 54 persons held

Prohibitory order has been clamped in Nagamangala town in Mandya district following group clashes during Ganesha immersion procession on September 11, 2024. So far, 54 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the clashes and steps will be taken to prosecute those guilty of fomenting violence.

Sources said there was stone pelting during the Ganesha immersion procession, which escalated into clashes, and several shops were set on fire. Describing the violence as unfortunate, district in-charge minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that a minor incident escalated to full-blown violence but things were now under control. Security has been beefed up in the town and additional forces from Mysuru and Hassan were requisitioned and deployed at sensitive places.

2. Cruise on Karnataka’s rivers? Tourism Department on board

If the Tourism Department has its way, then tourists in Karnataka can go on a cruise along the National Waterways (NW) of five rivers in the State as the department plans to go full throttle on cruise tourism. With a comprehensive plan for development of coastal tourism, an international cruise tourism port is also expected to come up at Someshwara near Mangaluru.

In a presentation given by the Tourism Department officials recently, it was stated that Kali river (NW 52), Sharavathi river (NW 90). Gurupura river (NW 43), Netravati river (NW 74) and Kabini river (NW 51) have potential for developing river cruise circuits. However, environmentalists are not very happy with the department’s plans.

3. Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre proposes establishing water purification plants near lakes in Bengaluru

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging him to convene a meeting with the ministers concerned to discuss the possibility of establishing water purification plants near lakes in Bengaluru, and supply the treated water for building construction and industrial activities.

Purification plants can be set up near Bengaluru’s lakes in partnership with the government and the private sector. By purifying the water and supplying it for building construction and industry activities, the government will not only generate revenue but also conserve drinking water, Mr. Khandre stated.

4. BMTC adds 100 new BS-VI diesel buses to its fleet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched 100 new BS-VI diesel buses, part of a larger fleet of 840 buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The new fleet of BS-VI buses, costing ₹336 crore, will reduce emissions and enhance commuter comfort, according to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Initially, BMTC had awarded the bus procurement tender to Tata Motors in October 2022, but after technical difficulties, it was re-awarded to Ashok Leyland.

