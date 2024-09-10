1. Karnataka High Court restrains media from publishing chargesheet details in Renukaswamy murder case

The Karnataka High Court on September 10, 2024, issued an ex-parte interim order barring media outlets from broadcasting, printing, or publishing any information from the chargesheet against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is accused along with 16 others in the Renukaswamy murder case. The restriction will remain in place until the next hearing.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, presiding over a single-judge bench, passed the order following a plea by the 47-year-old actor, who requested the court to restrain media organisations from disseminating confidential details contained in the chargesheet and other materials gathered during the investigation. The case is pending before a Magistrate court.

2. KDA chairman writes to Health Minister to mandate doctor prescriptions in Kannada

Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale has written to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to make it mandatory for doctors in all government hospitals to write prescriptions in Kannada. If all doctors working in health centres, taluk and district hospitals across the State prioritised Kannada instead of English, it would help grow and preserve the Kannada language, he said.

However, sources in the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) said this move was practically not possible. “For this, both the patient and pharmacist should know the language. Also, it is difficult to write the generic names of medicines in the local language. There are chances of it being misread and the risk of dispensing wrong medicines will be high,” sources said.

3. Karnataka mulls challenging denial of funds by Centre to Upper Bhadra project in Supreme Court

As the Centre dilly-dallies over the release of ₹5,300 crore to Karnataka for implementing the Upper Bhadra project, which was announced in the Union budget for 2023-24, the State Government is contemplating moving the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre for release of funds.

On September 10, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil said the Centre’s decision to deny funds is against the spirit of federalism and a people-oriented project aimed at catering to the water needs of drought-prone areas.

4. Farmers urge government to frame policy to desilt dams, water bodies in Karnataka

Members of State Federation of Farmers’ Association and Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association have urged the government to frame a policy to desilt dams and water bodies in Karnataka. Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar said the silt can be distributed to farmers for use as manure and Karnataka can emulate the government of Telangana in this regard.

Over the last few years, farmers have been expressing concern that the storage position of reservoirs had reduced owing to silt deposition. Though the government has been seized off the issue, it has been unable to overcome the challenge of dredging vast areas and disposing the silt. CM has assured farmers that the government will desilt 43 lakes and other water bodies in phase 1.

