1. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast case: NIA files chargesheet, claims BJP head office in Bengaluru was first target

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 9, 2024, filed a chargesheet against four accused in The Rameshwaram Café blast case. A low-intensity IED explosion shook the restaurant in Brookefield, Bengaluru on March 1, 2024, leaving nine injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a big revelation, NIA has claimed that the module’s initial target for the terror attack was the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) head office in Karnataka — Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram on January 22, 2024, the day Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple and there were festivities at the BJP office. However, NIA said that the attack failed and they later recouped and targeted The Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

2. Parashurama statue in Karkala built of brass, not fiberglass as alleged: NITK-Surathkal test report

Allegations that the 35-feet Parashurama statue in the Parashurama Theme Park at Karkala, in Dakshina Kannada district, was made of fiberglass have proved to be false. A test report by National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) states that the statue is made of brass, sources told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Energy Minister and BJP MLA from Karkala V. Sunil Kumar, who spearheaded the theme park project, was under fire over allegations of corruption and that the statue was made of fiberglass. The Parashurama Theme Park was inaugurated in 2023 by the then BJP-led State Government. However, days after the facility was thrown open to the public it was shut down to carry out repairs on the statue. Officials cited a design flaw.

3. Yettinahole project: Power bill may be around ₹150 crore per year for government of Karnataka

The Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, which involves three-way pumping, has been allocated 219.44 MW of power, and the annual cost to the government of Karnataka is expected to be around ₹150 crore. So far, the government has spent ₹396 crore for the infrastructure required for power supply in the first stage. It included eight pump houses, eight power stations, and 350 towers.

The first stage of the project was inaugurated on September 6 at Hebbanahalli in Sakleshpur. Six pumps of 11,000-HP capacity each pump water from delivery chamber–3 at Doddanagara to delivery chamber–4 at Hebbanahalli. Water flows in a gravity canal for the next 252.61 km, as per the plan. The pumps will be running up to November 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Oscillation and EBD trials begin on Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru

Starting September 9, a team from the Railway Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) will be conducting oscillation and emergency braking distance (EBD) trials on the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. These trials are expected to last approximately 14 days.

The BMRCL stated that the trial report will be submitted to the Railway Board as part of the process to obtain technical sanction. On February 14, 2024, BMRCL received the first set of six coaches, which arrived at the Hebbagodi depot of Namma Metro from China. These train coaches are undergoing multiple tests to ensure their readiness for operational service.

5. Craters and potholes on Pumpwell Circle flyover service road choke traffic into Mangaluru city

Deep craters and potholes near Ujjodi on the service road of Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 near Pumpwell Circle flyover have been choking movement of hundreds of vehicles entering Mangaluru from Thokkottu, Kasargod and surrounding areas as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to maintain the service road in motorable condition.

It’s taking at least 10 minutes for motorists to negotiate the 100-metre stretch even as they have to make way for other vehicles entering or exiting through the Ujjodi vehicular underpass.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.