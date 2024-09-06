1. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Stage 1 of long-awaited Yettinahole Project

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the first stage of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and many Cabinet ministers at Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan on September 6, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the light of concerns expressed by people of Chickballapur and Kolar whether the water lifted from the streams in Yettinahole will reach their region, the CM said that Karnataka government will ensure people’s water needs are met by tapping a few more streams in the Western Ghats.

Meanwhile, the Visvesaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL), the agency implementing the Yettinahole Project, said it is hopeful of carrying water to Kolar and Chickballapur districts by November 2026, and completing the ambitious project by March 31, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yettinahole project, started in 2014, envisages supply of water to seven drought-prone districts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rurual and Ramanagara. The project is expected to benefit 6,657 villages and 38 towns in 29 taluks of these districts. Of the total estimated cost of ₹23,251.66 crore, ₹16,152.05 crore has been spent so far.

2. Yettinahole project: Green activists accuse Karnataka govt of ignoring potential environment risks

Despite voices from Chickballapur and other arid regions questioning availablity of water from Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, the Karnataka government inaugurated the first stage only to meet the political interest of leaders, alleged green activists of Mangaluru region on September 6, 2024.

While the initial cost estimate for the project was ₹8,000 crore, after 15 years it has now escalated to ₹23,000 crore. The Central Water Commission stated in 2012 that the project does not yield 24 TMC. The National Institute of Hydrology had also questioned the yield mentioned in the DPR and asked the State Government to have a relook at the project, said Shashidhar Shetty, convener of the National Environment Care Foundation (NECF), Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Karnataka urges Centre to reconsider 18% GST on health insurance

The Karnataka government on Friday (September 6, 2023) urged the Centre to reconsider the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the middle-income and low-income policyholders on health insurance.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6, Karnataka’s Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has urged him to recommend to the GST Council, which is due to meet on the September 9, 2024, to reconsider the 18% GST on health insurance. He pointed out that the GST on health insurance is in one of the highest brackets of taxation at 18% and has been so since 2017.

4. Police nab alleged active member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) party in Bengaluru

A team of Anti Terror Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police on September 5 morning nabbed a 35-year-old man, whom they claim is an active member of the proscribed maoist organisation CPI (Maoist) party.

The police have identified the arrested as Anirudh Rajan, hailing from Tamil Nadu. In the complaint by Mahesh B., Inspector, ATC, CCB accessed by The Hindu, he said they had a tip-off that Mr. Rajan, hailing from Chennai and an active member of CPI (Maoist) was in Bengaluru for the past few days and was travelling to a different place on a bus from Kempegowda Bus Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.