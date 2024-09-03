1. Karnataka notifies dengue as epidemic disease after unprecedented 25,408 cases reported in 2024

With an unprecedented 25,408 dengue cases reported in the State this year, Karnataka has notified dengue fever, including severe forms of this vector borne disease, as an Epidemic Disease. The State has amended regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020. The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment Regulations), 2024, was published in the official gazette last week.

Under the amended rules, it is mandatory for every owner, occupier, builder or other person in-charge of any land or building, or any place, including water tanks, parks, playgrounds, to take necessary measures to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. This includes ensuring water storage containers, sumps, and overhead tanks are securely covered.

Under the new regulations, the competent authority has the power to levy penalties ranging from ₹400 for households in urban areas and ₹200 in rural areas for non-compliance. For commercial establishments, offices, schools and colleges, and healthcare facilities, the State has fixed a penalty of ₹1,000 in urban and ₹500 in rural areas.

2. Government to place report on alleged irregularities in Covid-19 pandemic management before Cabinet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government of Karnataka will place the report submitted by Justice John Michael D’Cunha on alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management during the BJP regime at the next meeting of the Cabinet scheduled for September 5 to decide on the future course of action.

Mr Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of the contents of the report submitted by Mr Justice D’Cunha, a retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka who had investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicine during the pandemic.

3. One killed, four injured as car rams into bike and falls off Yeshwantpur flyover in Bengaluru

One person was killed and four persons severely injured when a speeding car rammed into a bike and plunged down from the Yeshwanthpur flyover in Bengaluru on September 3. There were no vehicles below the flyover at the time of the accident, said the police.

The accident occurred around 3.45 a.m. when the car, carrying three other men, got on to the Yeshwantpur flyover. The driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle thereafter. The car crossed the divider, hit a bike coming in the opposite lane before falling to the road below.

4. NECF demands flyover in lieu of underpass between KPT and Nanthoor Junctions on NH 66 in Mangaluru

The National Environment Care Federation (NECF) has urged Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta to get a flyover constructed in lieu of an underpass through Nanthoor-Kuntikana junctions on National Highway 66 in Mangaluru.

In a memorandum, NCEF Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty said the Kochi-Panvel NH 66 stretch between Pumpwell and Kuntikana via Nanthoor and KPT junctions faces severe limitations as regards to land availability for the underpass and service roads. While road widening is impractical, the presence of commercial complexes and residential apartments along the stretch increases accident risk.