1. CM announces re-exam of KPSC Prelims in two months due to translation error in question paper

The preliminary exams for filling posts of 350 Gazetted Probationary officers, held on August 27 by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), will be conducted again in the next two months, CM Siddaramaiah has said. There was an outrage over the poor translation of questions from English to Kannada, leading to confusion among Kannada-medium students in the examination.

Many writers and candidates alleged that the Commission had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools or Google Translate to translate from English to Kannada. Candidates had alleged that many questions were beyond comprehension. Of the 1.3 lakh students, who took the examination, over one lakh students came from Kannada-medium education and from rural backgrounds. Hence, the erroneous translations created a stir.

2. CM to give appointment letters to 267 forest watchers in Karnataka

The newly selected 267 forest watchers will receive their appointment letters from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 3. On September 2, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that applications were invited online for 310 forest watchers’ posts for the year 2023-24. A total of 1,94,007 candidates had applied for these posts.

Among them, 267 eligible candidates from various sectors were selected transparently based on the highest marks obtained in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and equivalent exams, as well as the physical fitness test.

3. Compensatory afforestation to be done in lieu of 99 trees being felled for Nanthoor underpass in Mangaluru

Amid opposition by environmentalists to axe 99 trees in Mangaluru for the proposed Nanthoor Junction underpass between Nanthoor and Pumpwell on National Highway 66, Tree Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forests Clifford Lobo promised that the Forest Department will plant saplings not just 10 times, but up to 50 times in lieu of the felled trees.

The trees are located on private lands acquired by the NHAI for the underpass construction. Suggestions from the public to divert the NH out of the city limits by constructing bypass roads are out of his preview as it falls under the realm of policy matters to be decided by the Central and State Governments, Mr. Lobo said.

4. Two injured as tree falls on moving cars in Bengaluru

A tree fell on moving vehicles near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium injuring a couple in Bengaluru on September 1. A total of three vehicles were damaged in the incident. The injured are Nakul and Anusha, who suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital.

Civic officials said that the roots of the tree had become weak leading to the tree fall. It may be recalled that, this monsoon season, at least five persons were injured and an auto driver was killed in tree fall incidents in Bengaluru before September 1.

5. Chikkamagaluru police arrest operator of wellness retreat on charge of sexual assault on NRI

Chikkamagaluru police arrested a person, who runs a wellness retreat near Chikkamagaluru, on the charge of sexually assaulting a non-resident Indian (NRI).

Based on a complaint filed by the NRI, Chikkamagaluru Rural police arrested Pradeep Ullal on September 1. Pradeep Ullal conducts programmes to enrich ‘spiritual, environmental and social awareness’.