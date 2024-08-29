1. Murder accused Kannada actor Darshan shifted to Ballari jail

Actor Darshan, one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru to Ballari Central prison on August 29. The shifting process began at 4 a.m. The convoy transporting the actor reached Ballari around 9.55 a.m. after a five-hour journey.

On August 29, over a dozen prison officials and a team of the Bengaluru City Police started from Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru in an SUV at 4.30 a.m. The actor was shifted to a police van at Chikkaballapura toll gate, and reached Ballari prison around 9.30 a.m. Sources said the actor was escorted via Andhra Pradesh to avoid media glare and as part of security arrangements.

2. Chikkaballapur, Bidadi and Hubballi–Dharwad finalised as EV clusters in Karnataka

As a part of the revised Karnataka Electric Vehicle (EV) policy 2023–28, the Department of Commerce and Industries has finalised Chikkaballapur and Bidadi near Bengaluru, and Hubballi–Dharwad as locations for the proposed new EV clusters.

Based on the recommendations of the EV industry, these clusters, which are also termed as EV Model Cities, are being developed to strengthen the adoption of EVs in Karnataka. The government has identified around 800 acres of land for these clusters.

3. Shaheen Group signs pact with ASI to maintain historic madrasa of Mahmud Gawan in Bidar

Bidar-based Shaheen Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to maintain the historical Mahmud Gawan madrasa, one of the iconic structures of the Bahmani sultanate. The Group will maintain the heritage structure for the next five years at its own cost.

Under the Adopt-a-Heritage scheme, the Shaheen Group plans to set up infrastructure such as potable drinking water, toilets, waste management system, ramp development, and battery-operated vehicles and guides for tourists, first aid centre, CCTV camera surveillance and wifi.

4. Over 2,500 farmers near Mangaluru want to install solar-powered IP sets in MESCOM limits

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) has received over 2,500 applications from farmers for energising their irrigation pump sets through solar power under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme till August 20.

“This comes at a time when the Karnataka government improved its share of subsidy from 30% to 50% for irrigation installations located beyond 500 metres from energy network,” said MESCOM Managing Director D. Padmavathi. MESCOM is yet to service new connections as the received applications are under various stages of processing by the power supply company.