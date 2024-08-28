1. 76-year-old woman on morning walk killed by stray dogs at Jalahalli in Bengaluru

A 76-year-old woman was killed by nearly a dozen strays dogs that attacked her while she was on her morning walk at Jalahalli, in Bengaluru, on August 28. The victim, Raj Dulari Sinha, was a retired teacher and a resident of the area, and also the mother-in-law of an airman, sources said.

She was on her morning walk around 6.30 a.m. in the air force playground, in Air Force East 7th Residential Camp at Jalahalli, when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. She sustained multiple grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she passed away en route and was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

2. Karnataka Governor has sought clarifications on 11 Bills citing multiple reasons

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has returned 11 Bills passed by the State legislature seeking clarifications from the government on various counts, such as pending cases in the Supreme Court, overlapping provisions of two laws, issues in creation of a new entity for a limited area, and the authority of the government, among other things.

The list of Bills includes the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Gadag-Betageri Vyapara Mattu Vastu Pradarshana Padhikara Bill, 2024, the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024, the Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill, among other.

3. KEA’s mock allotment shows government PU college and ICSE Board students doing poorly in Karnataka

The second-round of mock seat allotment results, published by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses, including engineering and medical, for the year 2024, shows students from government PU colleges and ICSE Board schools doing poorly compared to their CBSE counterparts.

Strikingly, no government PU college student secured a seat in the first 1,000 seats in medical courses. Among the first 2,000 seats, government college students got only three. The performance of ICSE Board students was even poorer, with only one student securing a seat among the first 2,000 in medical courses. In contrast, CBSE students got nine medical seats among the first 500.

4. Nothing finalised, says BMRCL after Chennai officials meet over Hosur metro extension

Despite Karnataka’s lack of enthusiasm for the project, the aggressive push by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to extend the metro line from Bommasandra in Bengaluru to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, has raised concerns in the State Government. This move comes close on the heels of Tamil Nadu government’s announcement two months ago about a plan to construct an international airport in Hosur, an industrial hub just across the inter-State border.

CMRL officials met Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on August 27 to discuss extending the metro line to Hosur. However, BMRCL officials clarified on August 28 that nothing had been finalised, as the Detailed Feasibility Study Report is incomplete.

5. Roof of government school classroom collapses, four students injured in Dakshina Kannada

Four students of a government school in Perabe village of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada sustained minor injury after the roof of a classroom collapsed on August 27.

The incident occurred around noon at the 70-year-old Kunturu Government Higher Primary School, when the earth near the classroom was being dug up as part of a project to reinforce the foundation.

