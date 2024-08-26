1. Seven prison officials suspended for providing special facilities to Darshan in Bengaluru Central jail

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has announced the suspension of seven prison officials following allegations of actor Darshan getting special treatment in the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru. In a photograph that went viral on August 25, the actor can be seen sitting on a lawn with a coffee mug in his hand, chatting with two rowdy-sheeters. Another clip of a video call allegedly made by the actor from the prison had also gone viral.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered Prisons and Correctional Services Department to shift actor Darshan and his co-accused to different prisons in Karnataka. He has also ordered Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan to visit Parappana Agrahara Central prison, conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him over the issue. The CM announced that a senior officer will be told to probe allegations of VIP treatment to actor Darshan.

2. From recovering lost baggage to saving lives, over 50 SOS alerts sent through safety islands of Bengaluru police

On July 16, an accident involving a car and a food delivery worker’s vehicle occurred on 80 feet road in Ashwathnagar around 2.30 a.m. Around four to five bystanders assembled, and someone dialled 112 as the delivery person was seriously injured. In the meantime, they also realised that the Bengaluru City Police’s safety island was right there, and immediately pressed the button.

This is one of the many instances where the safety islands, which were set up in 2023, have been of help. Safety islands with emergency call buttons connected to the Bengaluru Safe City Command Centre were set up under the Bengaluru Safe City project. These were installed in spots vulnerable to crime at Hebbal, Electronics City, Yeshwantpur, V.V. Puram, and other areas. From June 2023 up until now, the command centre has received over 50 actionable alerts and over 2,500 prank alerts from the safety islands.

3. QR code-based train ticketing system launched in 81 stations in Karnataka by SWR

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway has unveiled a cutting edge QR code-based ticketing system, revolutionising the way passengers purchase General Class tickets and platform tickets. This innovative facility is now available at 94 Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters across 81 stations, offering a seamless and convenient experience.

By leveraging the QR code system, passengers can make payments using their mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts, without the need for exact denomination. Furthermore, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been strategically installed at 12 locations, enabling passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets with ease.