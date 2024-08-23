1. Dasara elephants accorded ceremonial welcome at Mysuru palace

The first batch of nine elephants, led by tusker Abhimanyu, who will take part in the famous Dasara celebrations, were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Mysuru palace on August 23. The elephants, which set out from various jungle camps, were flagged off from Veeranahosalli on the outskirts of Nagarahole on August 21 as part of ‘Gajapayana’.

Traffic movement on the roads came to a standstill to make way for the marching jumbos whose arrival in Mysuru signals the countdown to Dasara. A formal welcome was accorded by a retinue of cultural troupes and the police band. Priests performed aarti for the collective welfare of the elephants while an ensemble of musicians played Nadaswaram.

2. WATCH | Shivamogga MP flags off physical tests for Agnipath recruitment rally

Shivamogga Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra flagged off the physical tests as part of the recruitment for the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme at Nehru stadium in Shivamogga on August 23. The candidates have to undergo a series of physical tests that include running for 1.6 km. Those who pass the physical tests are told to stay back for the medical examination.

Around 6,000 candidates from Shivamogga, Davangere, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Haveri, and Chikkamagaluru districts are expected to take part in the rally that began on August 22. The rally will continue until August 31.

3. Congress again wins Bantwal TMC president’s office with support of SDPI

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has said that the Congress has bagged the office of president of Bantwal Town Municipal Council by joining hands with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The total strength of the Council was 26, with the Congress and the BJP having 11 seats each and the SDPI having four members.

In the elections conducted on August 22, the Congress candidate for the office of president Vasu Poojary Loretto got 15 votes with the support of SDPI (four votes). With the support of the Congress, Muneesh Ali Kelaginapete, a SDPI member, was elected to the office of vice-president.

4. BJP’s Prabhakara Poojary, Rajani Hebbar elected president and vice-president of Udupi CMC

Prabhakara Poojary and Rajani Hebbar of the BJP were elected unopposed as president and vice-president, respectively, of Udupi City Municipal Council on August 23. In the 35-member House, the BJP has 32 seats and the Congress has three seats.

The office of president was reserved for general category and the office of vice-president was reserved for general category woman. The offices were vacant for one year and three months due to reservation issues.

5. Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta considering nine-pronged development plan for Mangaluru

Stating that Mangaluru needs to be pitched in the right perspective by every stakeholder concerned, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta said he was working on a nine-pronged developmental plan that mostly aligns with the industry’s requirements.

Addressing members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on August 22, Mr. Chowta said his plan, chalked out ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, included infrastructure development, tourism, food processing and women empowerment.

