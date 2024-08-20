1. WATCH: Bouncer arrested for road rage incident in Bengaluru

The Bellandur police have arrested a 26-year-old man, who works as a bouncer at a pub, for allegedly creating a ruckus and damaging the car of a software engineer, in a road rage incident at night on Sarjapur main road on August 19. The victim, Soumyashankar (36), was returning home from a weekend trip was returning home with his wife and nine-month-old child.

Around 10.30 pm, on Sarjapur main road, he applied the brake sudden in a bid to avoid a bad patch. The accused, who was behind them on a scooter, crashed into the car. He then started shouting at Soumyashankar and in a bid to get him out, allegedly smashed the windshield with the wiper blade. Despite pleading that there was a baby on board, the accused was in no mood to listen.

2. Ceiling of Matsyagandha Express AC coach falls down, passenger has narrow escape

Close on the heels of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary urging the Railway Ministry to replace the rickety coaches of Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, the ceiling of an AC coach of the train fell. A passenger managed to duck in time and avoided getting hurt.

The Matsyagandha Express has been the lifeline of the Konkan region in Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka serving thousands of tourists, traders, and other categories of passengers. However, existing coaches have become old and lack proper maintenance. The passenger demanded that Indian Railways replace the 26 year-old ICF rake with brand new Linke Hofmann Busch coaches.

3. Team effort saves life of Vietnamese crew member who suffered heart attack aboard ship in Mangaluru

A team effort has saved the life of a Vietnamese crew member, who suffered a heart attack aboard a ship that called at the New Mangalore Port. The person was the chief cook in the merchant vessel, Bohwa Amoy, which arrived at Mangaluru port on August 13.

Sai Sharan Kottari, partner, ETA Shipping and Logistics, said that the Master of the Vessel had called the agency on August 16 to inform that the chief cook, a Vietnamese, had reported chest pain. At Athena Hospital, the patient was treated by two doctors — M. S. Puthran of SCI and Ashith D. Shettian, Medical Director at Athena Hospital — for three days.

4. Bengaluru police book FIR against rape victim, friend for rash driving

The Adugodi police have registered an FIR against a woman and her male friend for driving a car in an inebriated state and crashing into two autorickshaws on 80-feet road at Koramangala, minutes before the former walked away and took a lift from the man who has been accused of raping her, on August 18.

Based on a complaint by Ajaz A., autorickshaw driver from Bommanahalli, the Adugodi traffic police charged the rape victim and her male friend under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and under various sections of the IMA Act on August 18.