Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Updated - August 16, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
KARNATAKA BENGALURU 28/12/2022 Actor Rishab Shett in a still from the film Kantara .

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 28/12/2022 Actor Rishab Shett in a still from the film Kantara . | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

1. 70th National Film Awards | Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for ‘Kantara’

Kantara won big at the 70th National Film Awards that were declared today, August 16. While Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor award in a Feature Film for his scintillating performance in the Kannada folk action thriller, the film — also directed by him — was named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Actor-director Rishab Shetty said the twin National Awards for Kantara will help Kannada cinema reach greater heights. Honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, the awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a presser in New Delhi.

2. Missing techie from Bengaluru traced to mall in Noida, had changed appearance

Vipin Gupta (37), a techie from Bengaluru, who had been missing from August 4 when he went out of the house without informing his wife, was traced to a mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on August 15 evening. He was brought to the city on August 16 morning. Police said Vipin had marital issues and had gone away on his own will and was not abducted.

Vipin travelled to Tirupathi, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Patna and finally to Noida, where he was traced to a mall by the police team on his trail. In Noida, police found that he had shaved his head. They are investigating why he left Bengaluru and changed his appearance.

3. Landslip near Sakleshpur affects train services on Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector

A landslip between Ballupete and Sakleshpur stations in Hassan district has disrupted train services in Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector once again. The SWR officials said teams had been dispatched to the site to clear the landslip and repair the track.

The landslip occurred around 12 pm, forcing the South Western Railway officials to stop the Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express (16515) at Ballupete station. Hundreds of passengers, who were on the way to their native places to spend the weekend were stranded at the station.

4. Women flag inappropriate behaviour by men in Cubbon Park in heart of Bengaluru

Even as the focus of the whole country is on the safety of women in the light of recent events in Kolkata, women who visit Cubbon Park in the heart of Bengaluru claim to have been flashed by men who lurk around the park

In a video shared by a social media user on August 15, a woman recorded a clipping in which she is talking to a man who is sitting under a tree. The post alleged that the man frequently visited places in the park where women sat and exposed himself to them and engaged in inappropriate behaviour in front of them. It was also stated that multiple women had had the same experience. 

5. KIA Bengaluru becomes first airport in Asia to receive Level 5 Accreditation of ACI

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has become the first in Asia to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) highest Level 5 accreditation. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, said that the Level 5 accreditation came into effect on May 5, 2024.

According to BIAL, KIA has made a 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport, achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030.

