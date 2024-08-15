1. Five guarantees will continue in Karnataka, reiterates CM Siddaramaiah in Independence Day speech

Putting to rest speculations about the Karnataka government planning to stop the five guarantee schemes or tweaking them with more exclusionary clauses, CM Siddaramaiah categorically said that they will be continued for the full term of his government. “We will give a befitting reply through economic growth of Karnataka to those who made the prophecy that the State will go bankrupt by these schemes,” he said, during his Independence Day address in Bengaluru on August 15.

There has been intense speculation on the future of the schemes as a few Ministers are said to be mounting pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka to “rethink” the contours of the schemes, as many rich and middle-class families have been benefiting from the schemes, apparently at the cost of developmental works and financial prudence.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also pointed to challenges in Centre-State relations, as the Central government had been discriminating in the allocation of funds to States. “By ignoring constitutional principles, there is a tendency to delay the financial share due to the States, which is not in the interest of the people. Unfortunately, States are compelled to seek legal recourse to obtain their rightful share from the Centre,” he deplored.

2. Belagavi gears up to celebrate centenary of historic 1924 session of Congress helmed by Mahatma Gandhi

This Independence Day is special for Belagavi as it celebrates the centenary of the 1924 Belgaum session of the Congress. It was the only session chaired by Mahatma Gandhi. While the Karnataka government has formed a consultative committee to seek suggestions on the celebrations, a group of Gandhians is planning a ‘Charaka marathon’ to commemorate the event.

The 39th all-India session of the Congress was held for three days in the last week of December 1924, in a field on the outskirts of Belagavi city, on Goa road. The road is now called Congress Road, and the venue is Veera Soudha. Three celebrations are being organised by three bodies this year — the State government, the Congress, and a set of Gandhians.

3. As monsoon weakens, temperature increases in Bengaluru

Has it been hot in Bengaluru the last few days? Yes, says the weatherman as the mercury went up from a maximum of 28.5 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius between August 10 and August 15. The officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru said that the temperature has gone up in Bengaluru as the monsoon has weakened.

After many spells of rain and cooler days since July, summer-like heat is back in August. Along with natural factors, urban effect is also in play in Bengaluru where the air does not retain its coolness due to concrete roads and huge buildings. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 31 and 32 degree Celsius over the next few days, with light rainfall, in the city.

4. Touch screen menu board with facial recognition feature for ordering food at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

As part of revamping of Indira Canteens run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body will be soon introducing touch screen menu boards for customers to order food. The project is part of ongoing efforts by the civic body to bring transparency and plug leakages in Indira Canteens, which has been a big concern.

The facial recognition software on the menu board will not only help the civic body ensure that orders are placed by genuine customers but also provide data on the number of meals sold every day. The civic body is conducting a pilot project at three canteens in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone. The BBMP is planning to install this system in 170 canteens across eight zones.

5. Namma Metro hits record 9,17,365 riders on August 14 amid growing concerns of overcrowding

On August 14, Namma Metro set a new record with 9,17,365 passengers using its services, as reported by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Significantly, the previous record for highest ridership was 8,65,000, set on August 6, 2024, less than 10 days ago.

Despite this achievement, increasing passenger numbers have highlighted ongoing issues, particularly overcrowding. This has led to rising frustration among passengers, with some reports of verbal disputes as commuters struggle to find space.