1. Bengaluru bus crash: BMTC Volvo driver loses control of vehicle causing serial accident on Hebbal flyover

A motorcycle rider was injured and several vehicles damaged when a BMTC Volvo bus driver lost control, resulting in a serial crash on the Hebbal flyover on Monday (August 12, 2024). The entire accident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the bus.

The bus was en route from the airport to HSR Layout when the accident occurred. The driver looked puzzled while the conductor rushed to his help to stop the bus. The Hebbal traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver, and cleared the traffic on the busy road. The police are verifying the cause of the accident.

2. Show rule prohibiting official meetings in premises other than govt office: Byndoor MLA to Udupi DC

Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole asked Udupi district Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari to show him the rule prohibiting official meetings in places other than government offices. Till then, he will insist on holding meetings of officials in his offices across his constituency, the MLA said.

On August 12, the BJP MLA launched an indefinite protest, in front of Adalita Soudha in Byndoor taluk, against the DC’s directive to officials not to attend his meetings if they were convened at premises other than government offices. The trigger was Byndoor Town Panchayat officials not attending a meeting called by the MLA at Uppunda, a town adjacent to Byndoor, on August 12. The officials had been given oral directions by the DC not to attend such meetings.

3. Satish Tipaturu is new Director of Rangayana in Mysuru

Theatre director Satish Tipaturu has been appointed as the new head of theatre repertory Rangayana in Mysuru. The appointment was announced by Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, along with the appointment of directors for five other theatre repertories in Karnataka.

Satish Tipaturu will be assuming charge on August 14. The post of director of Rangayana in Mysuru had remained vacant ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka in May 2023. The former director Addanda Cariappa had resigned in May following the defeat of the BJP in the Assembly elections.

4. Six hospitalised in suspected outbreak of gastroenteritis in Belagavi district

Six persons were hospitalised in Belagavi and Bailhongal in north Karnataka on complaining of discomfort after drinking water that is suspected to have been contaminated by drain water in Chachadi village on August 13. At least 41 persons complained of discomfort, but only six were hospitalised.

Their symptoms raised concerns that they might be suffering from gastroenteritis .Residents claimed that they had complained to the gram panchayat about possible water contamination, but authorities ignored their grievances.

