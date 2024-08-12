1. Bengaluru rains: Moderate rainfall in a small time frame leads to waterlogged roads

Bengaluru experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in the early hours of August 12, leading to waterlogging in several areas and throwing traffic out of gear in the morning. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued warnings of slow-moving traffic across key routes on Monday morning and advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

KSNDMC categorises rains in the range of 15 mm to 65 mm as moderate rain, and anything above 65 mm as heavy rain. The highest rain recorded in Bengaluru on August 12 morning — 61.5 mm — was in Kodigehalli, off international airport road. None of the other 62 rain gauges of KSNDMC in Bengaluru recorded over 60 mm rainfall on Monday morning.

Seven other stations recorded over 50 mm of rainfall. Four pockets in the city recorded light rainfall. However, KSNDMC data shows that while the normal rainfall for August 12 is around 3 mm average rainfall, the city received an average of 20 mm of rainfall on Monday morning.

2. Kolkata doctor’s murder | Karnataka unit of IMA threatens action, NIMHANS begins indefinite protest

Strongly condemning the heinous rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Karnataka State Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded an impartial, thorough investigation of the case and punishment to the culprits.

While the resident doctors at NIMHANS launched an indefinite protest against the incident on August 12, the Association of Physicians of India sent out posters asking all doctors to wear a black badge in solidarity with the victim. In a statement released on August 10, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) called for the implementation of comprehensive safety reforms.

3. BMTC tightens safety measures for electric buses after fire incident in Bengaluru

After a recent fire incident, where an electric bus en route to Goraguntepalya caught fire after breaking down near the Hebbal BWSSB office on August 5, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has instructed e-bus drivers to take extra precautions during rain. They have issued Dos and Donts for the bus crew for the monsoon season.

Following the episode, the National Thermal Power Corporation Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited and Jay Bharat Maruti Limited are conducting an inspection of the bus and have requested a week to complete their investigation, according to officials. No one was injured in the incident, as passengers had already exited the bus minutes before it began emitting fumes.

4. Dakshina Kannada MP relaunches work on widening Punjalakatte-Charmadi stretch of NH 73

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has announced the resumption of widening of the 35-km stretch between Punjalakatte and Charmadi on the Mangaluru-Tumakuru National Highway 73. Work on the project had been stopped for two months.

D.P. Jain & Co Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which had bagged the widening contract for ₹390 crore as against the estimate of ₹520 crore, was unable to execute the project for several reasons, including lack of local geographical knowledge. Consequently, the MP facilitated an understanding between D.P. Jain & Co Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and Mugrodi Constructions — which is well-versed with the local topography and has the requisite resources — as a result of which the latter will carry out the rest of the work.

5. THTalksBengaluru | Ask a question to the Transport Minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy

Have a question about HSRP number plates, the Shakti scheme, KSRTC, BMTC buses, or the Muzrai Department? Get answers from Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka’s Transport and Muzrai Minister, as The Hindu will pose your questions to him on #THTalksBengaluru.

Readers can submit their questions about the Transport Department, State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC or the Muzrai Department via email to thtalksbengaluru@thehindu.co.in before 12 p.m. on August 13.

