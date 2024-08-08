1. Bengaluru-Mangaluru services resume after SWR restores track affected by landslip

The South Western Railway (SWR) on August 8 resumed passenger train services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector by safely passing Train No. 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express, after restoring the landslip-affected stretch on Sakelshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section.

It was on the evening of July 26 that a portion of the track embankment on the valley-side near a bridge slipped due to torrential rains causing concern for the authorities. While the Mysuru Division of the SWR immediately commenced track restoration works, building the embankment was a massive task that took the Railways nearly 10 days as the stretch is inaccessible by road..

2. Suraksha 75: BBMP to redevelop junctions prioritising pedestrian safety at a cost of ₹100 crore

Bengaluru’s civic body has taken up the Suraksha 75 project to revamp 75 traffic junctions to improve pedestrian safety and ensure smooth flow of traffic, in collaboration with World Resources Institute in 2023. The estimated cost of the project is ₹100 crore. Bengaluru is among the cities with high number of pedestrian deaths — 286 in 2023 up from 161 in 2021 and 247 in 2022.

Till date, tenders have been called for civil works at 45 junctions even as three junctions — Balekundri, Town Hall and Maurya circles — have been transformed as part of a pilot project, BBMP sources said. Junctions being developed as part of the project are getting pedestrian facilities, like benches and bus stops, apart from beautification measures, like new fountains and landscaping.

3. Karnataka CM inaugurates B. R. Ambedkar themed flower show in Lalbagh

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 216th edition of the annual flower show in Lalbagh Botanical Garden on August 8. The Independence Day flower show, organised by the Horticulture Department, has been designed around the theme of ‘Universal Scholar, Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, Dr B R Ambedkar’.

“Dr. B. R. Ambedkar believed that regardless of caste, religion, language and region, all people should be given equal opportunities. He also believed that people can attain political freedom only when they achieve economic and social freedom. Dr. Ambedkar will forever be relevant. This year’s flower show has provided a unique opportunity for people to understand the aspirations of the Constitution,” the CM said.

4. RGUHS restricts admissions in 75 private nursing colleges in Karnataka

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has imposed restrictions on admission for B.Sc nursing course in 75 private nursing colleges citing violation of rules and lack of basic facilities, and other reasons, for the academic year 2024-25.

In the list of colleges to which admissions have been restricted, the maximum number are in Bengaluru (32). The remaining 43 colleges are located in Mangaluru, Udupi, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Ballari, among other places.

5. Newly-wed man kills wife in Kolar, dies in hospital in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old cloth merchant allegedly hacked to death his 18-year-old newly-wed wife hours after the marriage following a fight at his relative’s house in Kolar district on August 7. The accused, Naveen Kumar, then tried to end his life. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bengaluru on August 8.

