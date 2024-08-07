1. MUDA scam | What moral right does POCSO case-accused BSY have to seek my resignation? Siddaramaiah asks

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been named in a chargesheet in a Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, to retire from public life. On August 7, he told reporters in Mysuru that the BJP leader is involved in around 20 alleged scams and cases.

Pointing out that the former CM had evaded imprisonment in the POCSO Act case, involving a 17-year-old girl, because a court had stayed his arrest, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what moral right does Mr. Yediyurappa have to speak against him. As the BJP-JD(S) alliance and the Congress trade allegations and counter-allegations, watch this week’s Decode Karnataka to know all about the MUDA scam.

2. TH Impact: Forest Minister orders inquiry into alleged illegal tree cutting in Kodagu

Following a report in The Hindu about the Forest Department allegedly granting permission to cut down 1,118 trees in a coffee plantation in Kodagu district, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a chief conservator of forests (CCF) to investigate and submit a report within four days.

On August 6, The Hindu published an article titled ‘Forest Department Approves Cutting of 1,118 Trees in Kodagu Plantation; Environmentalists Cry Foul’. The article details allegations that the Forest Department authorised the removal of 864 trees of various species and 254 rosewood trees in Nokya, near Siddapura village in Ponnampet taluk in south Kodagu.

3. Billing to installation: Solar rooftop scheme riddled with challenges

Even as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) is trying to expedite implementation of Solar Roof Top Photo Voltaic systems in domestic households, consumers are complaining about the practical problems they face both before and after implementation.

Many consumers who have installed the system say that they do not receive their bills regularly and on time. There is also delay in remittance of money from Bescom when the excess power generated from the SRTPV systems are added to the grid, they say. Consumers say they have given up on installing SRTPV after Bescom officials allegedly demanded bribes.

4. Reopening of Government Museum in Bengaluru misses deadline, to take another year

The Government Museum on Kasturba Road, which has been shut for over a year for restoration work, is likely to remain closed for one more year. This is owing to the museum running low on storage space and funds, which has slowed down restoration work. The museum is being renovated and curated for the first time after close to 150 years.

The adjoining Venkatappa Art Gallery was also shut keeping in mind the safety of visitors during restoration work at the museum. However, the gallery is expected to be opened to the public in about three months.

5. Pregnant woman killed in road accident at Nelamangala on NH4 in Bengaluru

A 30-year-old eight-month pregnant woman riding pillion with her husband died after coming under a truck, near Yadehalli at Nelamangala on NH 4 in Bengaluru, on the morning on August 7.

According to the police, the couple was riding on the national highway when a KSRTC bus ahead of them stopped suddenly to avoid an accident. Even as the husband applied brakes, their scooter was hit by a truck from behind knocking down the vehicle. The couple fell down and Sinchana came under the wheels of the truck.