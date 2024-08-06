1. Heavy rain disrupts life in Bengaluru, flooding hits airport traffic

Bengaluru faced significant disruption on August 5 evening as heavy rains caused severe traffic jams across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains, with a likelihood of thundershowers, for Tuesday. The downpour on Monday, which was accompanied by thunder and lightning, led to waterlogged roads and brought traffic to a near standstill in numerous areas. Rainfall continued late into the night. However, no casualties were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Nagavara and Hebbal was notably affected, with Hebbal Junction — a crucial route to Kempegowda International Airport— experiencing intense flooding. This led to significant disruptions in airport traffic. Commuters faced additional challenges due to poor street lighting and numerous potholes, making nighttime travel particularly hazardous.

2. DRI busts international seahorse smuggling racket at Bengaluru airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an international smuggling racket engaged in the illegal trade of dried seahorses at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on August 3. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers apprehended three individuals linked to this syndicate at Terminal 1 of KIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were en route to Singapore via Mumbai on an Indigo flight when their checked baggage was examined, leading to the discovery of 6,626 seahorses. All species of seahorses in India are classified under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their sale, purchase, and any form of utilisation illegal and punishable.

3. Stealing behaviour that is not kleptomania could be influenced by emotional instability: NIMHANS study

A case report by a team of researchers from NIMHANS has revealed that stealing behaviour is influenced by emotional instability, underlying personality vulnerabilities, a negative self-concept and coping mechanisms. The study titled ‘Psychopathology Underlying Stealing Behaviour’ was published in the Malaysian Journal of Psychiatry in July.

Stealing behaviour that is repeated, has been observed in individuals who do not meet the description of kleptomania, an impulse control disorder that results in an irresistible urge to steal, the paper said. Aimed at exploring the psychopathology that underlies the activity of stealing, the study has presented the case of a young adult female patient from a nuclear family.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. M11 Industries begins turning used cooking and other waste oil into biodiesel at Padubidri

M11 Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of M.K. Agrotech Private Limited,commenced operations at its biodiesel plant in Padubidri, Udupi district. The state-of-the-art facility is established under the ‘Make in India’ initiative with an investment of ₹350 crore. The company claims that the plant is the largest in India.

The plant is designed to convert used cooking oil and other waste oils into biodiesel with a production capacity of 450 tonne per day. The biodiesel will be supplied to oil marketing companies with the mission of reducing import dependency and meeting the 5% blending mandate.

5. Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru to open on August 8

This year’s annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work. The theme of the 216th edition of the annual event is ‘Universal Scholar, Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, Dr B R Ambedkar.

The event will be inaugurated on August 8 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Glass House in the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Overall, more than 1.75 lakh special flowers and foliage plants will be exhibited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.