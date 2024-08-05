1. NIA reconstructs crime scene at The Rameshwaram Cafe with alleged bomber in Bengaluru

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reconstructed the crime scene at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, where a low-intensity IED blast left nine injured on March 1, 2024. On August 5, NIA sleuths brought the alleged bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib to the cafe wearing a face mask and a cap similar to the one he had on when he allegedly placed the IED.

The reconstruction of the crime was recorded on video by the sleuths, and will be submitted for forensic analysis along with the original CCTV footage. The videos will undergo a gait analysis to check whether the persons in the two footages are the same, sources said. A positive match will give the NIA forensic evidence that the bomber was indeed Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

2. We will fight the MUDA case legally and politically, says CM Siddaramaiah

“We will fight the MUDA case legally and politically,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in Belagavi on August 5. “The government of Karnataka and the Congress party will effectively deal with the case legally and politically,” he told reporters in the airport in Sambra before leaving for a visit to flood-hit areas in the district.

“The State Cabinet has decided that the Raj Bhavan should withdraw the notice issued to the CM and reject the complaint filed by T.J. Abraham. This request has been communicated to the Governor’s office,” he said. “We have to wait and see the next steps that the Governor will take in this regard,” he said.

3. Unidentified man molests woman in Bengaluru, flees as she cries for help, incident caught on CCTV camera

A woman waiting for a neighbour to join her for a morning walk was molested and assaulted by an unidentified man in Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru on August 3. The incident was caught the CCTV camera of a house on the road. Police are trying to track down the culprit.

Following the one-minute-long clip going viral on social media on August 4, police tracked down the victim, who lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR. A case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023.

4. NGO petitions Governor to annul ‘political’ appointments to Karnataka Wildlife Board

Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Federation has written to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to revoke the appointment of politically-connected persons as members of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife. The board is a statutory body advising the government of Karnataka on wildlife conservation with the Chief Minister as its chairperson.

On August 3, Federation Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty wrote to the Governor that the government has appointed individuals with political connections, who lack expertise in ecology, wildlife, and forest habitats, as members of the board at a time when there is push for development projects and linear structures in Karnataka’s forested districts.

5. CCB police inspector ends life in Bengaluru

An inspector with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police was found dead at a deserted wooded area in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city on August 5. He had ended his life.

The deceased, Thimmegowda, was working with the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB. He had been posted to the CCB less than a month ago. Earlier, he was posted with the Ramanagara district police.