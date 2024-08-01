1. MUDA ‘scam’: Karnataka Cabinet resolves to advise Governor to withdraw showcause notice to CM

Karnataka Cabinet on August 1 resolved to advise Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withdraw the show-cause notice served to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam and dismiss the complaint filed against him by RTI activist T.J. Abraham Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who presided over the meeting, said that Governor had served the notice “in a hurry”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar said that the Centre was using the Governor to destabilise a democratically elected government in Karnataka. He termed the move by governor as “murder of Constitution and democracy.” Earlier in the day, Chief Minister hosted a breakfast meeting for his ministerial colleagues at Cauvery, his official residence in Bengaluru, ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

2. Rain havoc: Landslips, floods continue to trouble Coastal and Malnad Karnataka

Heavy rains on July 31 night caused havoc in Venoor and Hosangady on the foothills of the Western Ghats, in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada. Water from Hosangady and Venoor rivers, which are the tributaries of Phalguni river, entered more than 20 houses in Hosangady, Badakodi and Maroor villages. Many houses and buildings were filled with sludge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the stretch of NH 75 at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk that was blocked on July 31 due to fresh landslips was being cleared overnight. The movement of vehicles is expected to resume on August 1. Heavy earthmovers were engaged to clear the debris, under the supervision of NHAI officials and local administration.

3. H.D. Kumaraswamy has been convinced and will be back in Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra, say BJP leaders

Putting an end to uncertainty over the proposed padayatra, the BJP central leadership has stated that the padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru will begin as per schedule on August 3 under the joint leadership of Union Minister and JD(S) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra.

Referring to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s reservations against the manner in which the padayatra had been planned, the BJP leadership has maintained that the “communication gap” with the JD(S) leader has been resolved through talks in which BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and State President B.Y. Vijayendra took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Wayanad landslide: Body of missing Chamarajanagar man found 100 km away from his village in Kerala

Rescue teams found the body of Rajendra from Irsavadi, in Chamarajanagar, who was reported missing along with his wife Rathnamma following a devastating landslide in Wayanad in Kerala. The body was found over 100 km away from Chooralmala village in Kerala. The search for his wife continues.

Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, who is in Meppadi to coordinate with local authorities in the search for people belonging to Chamarajanagar district, said 50-year-old Rajendra and Rathnamma had been living in Kerala for the past 30 years. Their new house, which was bought recently in Chooralmala, was washed away.

5. WATCH | Crest gates of Linganamakki dam opened as water level continues to rise following rains

The crest gates of Linganamakki dam, built across Sharavathi river, were opened on August 1 to release about 10,000 cusecs of excess water. Of the 11 gates, three were opened around 11 a.m. The water level in the reservoir, with a capacity to store 151 TMC, has up to 135 TMC, which is about 89% of its capacity.

With the discharge of excess water, Jog Falls gained vigour. Hundreds of people could be seen enjoying the majestic view of the falls at Jog where the Shravati river plunges from a height of 830 feet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.