1. MUDA scam: JD(S) withdraws support to padayatra as HDK lambasts BJP over coordination issues

The JD(S) has pulled out of the proposed Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra of the BJP to highlight the alleged MUDA scam. Questioning the need for a padayatra as the State continues to be battered by heavy rains and landslips, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “We will also not provide moral support to the padayatra. The issue can be fought legally. If we undertake the padayatra now, people may question us.”

The JD(S) leader also claimed that he was hurt by the manner in which BJP leaders have treated him, particularly targetting former Hassan MLA from BJP, Preetham Gowda. Though Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok told media that he would convince Mr. Kumaraswamy to take part in the padayatra, this incident has exposed the differences between the NDA alliance partners.

2. Rain recedes in coastal and south Karnataka, but uncertainty about connectivity to Bengaluru remains

With rains receding in Dakshina Kannada district and the authorities clearing the mud deposited on July 30 by a landslip on Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 in Sakleshpur taluk, vehicular movement resumed on July 31. However, amid threat of landslips on all highways connecting coastal Karnataka with Bengaluru and surrounding regions, all-weather connectivity remains a challenge.

On July 30 night, a truck carrying plywood sheets overturned near Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk, where a landslip had occurred the previous day. Riyaz, the driver, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a narrow stretch of NH 75, near Shiradi Ghat, between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli. The truck was carrying 400 sheets of plywood from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

Both Kodagu and Belagavi saw temporary reprieve from rains on July 31 morning. However, Kodagu continues to be on alert with rescue teams deployed at places vulnerable to floods and inundation. In all, 166 houses have been damaged in the district due to this year’s monsoon so far.

The Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, in its daily weather report for Karnataka has forecast that scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. Read more Karnataka rain-related updates from today here.

3. Namma Metro grapples with overcrowding amid rise in daily ridership and delayed in new Purple Line coaches

Namma Metro in Bengaluru has witnessed a significant surge in daily ridership. However, commuters, especially on the Purple Line, continue to face challenges of crowded trains and infrequent service. In June, the network recorded its highest-ever average daily ridership of 7,45,659 passengers, bringing in a revenue of ₹58.23 crore. The previous record was set in May (7,18,170).

Overcrowding of coaches has led to failure of doors to close and occasional altercations among passengers. The BMRCL said additional trains may be introduced on the Purple and Green Lines, but not before June 2025. Meanwhile, commercial operation on the 3.7-km Green Line extension, from Nagasandra to Madavara, is likely to begin by October after a delay of five years.

4. Sheep, not dog meat, says lab report proving cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli made false claim

The alleged dog meat seized at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station five days ago has been confirmed as sheep meat by DNA analysis, according to K. Srinivas, Food and Health Commissioner. The sample collected from the seized meat was sent to the National Meat Research Institute.

On the night of July 26, a group of cow vigilantes, led by Puneeth Kerehalli, staged a protest at the railway station alleging that dog meat was being smuggled by train to supply to non-veg hotels in Bengaluru. The police seized 90 insulated boxes containing approximately 2,700 kg of meat that had arrived from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

