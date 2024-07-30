1. Landslip on Shiradi Ghat hits movement of vehicles on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

The movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75) was badly affected following a landslip at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. The stretch is one of the major links between the coastal region and the State capital Bengaluru. Nearly 25,000 vehicles use the road every day.

In Sakleshpur taluk, a massive landslip near Harle estate swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29, disrupting road network to many villages in the taluk. Find all the live updates related to Karnataka rains here.

Dakshina Kannada district received 114.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 30 against the normal of 37 mm for this period. With the Nethravathi river in spate, the water level at Bantwal breached the danger level of 8.5 metres and touched 9.3 metres, while water level at Uppinangady reached 31.01 metres against the danger level of 31.5 metres.

With the water level rising at Thumbe vented reservoir, all gates of the dam were kept open. Several low-lying areas on the banks of the Netravati river were submerged. Shopkeepers in Bantwal town could be seen shifting their goods to safer places as water entered some low-lying shops.

2. Crest gates of Bhadra reservoir in Chikkamagaluru and Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan opened

The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district were opened on July 30 morning as water level in the dam reached 183 feet against the full reservoir level of 186 feet. As much as 10,000 cusecs of water was released.

Excess water was also discharged from Hemavathi reservoir at Gorur in Hassan taluk on July 30 evening. With the outflow expected to go up to 1 lakh cusecs, officials issued a warning to people living downstream of the dam and those close to the river path to move to safer places.

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru district administration appealed to tourists to postpone their travel plans beyond August 15, or until further notice. The rivers Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathi have been in spate while landslips have been reported on the roads that connect to various hill stations in the region.

3. Kodagu rains: Six persons stranded in flood waters rescued in Virajpet

Six persons stranded in flood waters in a village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district were rescued on July 30. Fire and emergency service received a call around 7.40 a.m. seeking assistance to rescue six persons at Kakotupurambu village in Virajpet taluk. Rescue teams reached the spot using boats and shifted all the six persons to a safer location.

The district has been battered by incessant rains since the last 10 days. With the Indian Meteorological Department declaring a red alert for Kodagu for the next 48 hours, there is no likelihood of respite for at least two days.

4. ₹96.51 crore is the loss to Energy Department of Karnataka due to wrath of monsoon up to July 28

The Energy Department has suffered an estimated loss of ₹96.51 crore due to damage to infrastructural across Karnataka during the ongoing monsoon, until July 28.

Most of the damage has been recorded in the jurisdictions of Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom), Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) where several districts have witnessed floods and landslides.

