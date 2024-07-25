1. Karnataka Assembly adopts four resolutions, DKS says govt will release list of MUDA sites to expose BJP scams

Amidst protests by opposition BJP and JD(S) members demanding discussion on alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted four resolutions, including against the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on the new population census, the “One Nation, One Election” proposal, and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also said that the government of Karnataka would soon release a list of MUDA sites illegally allotted by the previous BJP government. The Congress government has ordered a one-man judicial probe into allotment of MUDA sites from 2006 to 2024.

2. Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill referred to House committee of Karnataka legislature

As the opposition BJP and JD(S) members strongly demanded deferring the discussion on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced in the legislative Assembly that the Bill will be referred to a House committee for a detailed discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said a House committee comprising legislators of Bengaluru city would be formed to study the Bill in detail. The Bill contains a provision to create up to 10 municipalities to run the city.

3. Peenya flyover set to reopen for heavy vehicles after three-year delay, but conditions apply

After a delay of around three years, and following criticism from commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will re-open Peenya flyover in north Bengaluru for heavy vehicles on July 29. However, heavy vehicle drivers will continue to face inconvenience on weekends due to ongoing special repair work on the elevated road.

Heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed on the flyover from Friday 6 a.m. to Saturday 6 a.m. till further notice. Apart from this, the traffic police have imposed a speed limit of 40 km/h, as recommended by NHAI. In a joint public notice issued on July 25, NHAI and the traffic police stated that heavy motor vehicles must use the left lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Uttara Kannada landslip: Operation to rescue Kerala truck and driver in its last phase at Shirur

The operation to search for and rescue a truck driver trapped under mud by a landslip in Gangavali river, near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, resumed on July 25 morning and is in its final phase. The operation was called off on July 24 evening following inclement weather. The truck and its driver, Arjun, are from Kerala. They were caught in a landslip on July 16.

Although experts in radar technology from a private agency had reached the landslip site near Shirur by evening, a heavy downpour prevented a coordinated effort that was scheduled to be carried out with the help of helicopters from the Coast Guard and personnel from the Indian Navy.

5. SWR: Karnataka got ₹7,559 crore for rail projects in 2024-25 Union Budget

Karnataka has been allocated ₹7,559 crore for railway projects in the Union Budget 2024-25, according to South Western Railway, which claims that this figure represents a nine-fold increase compared to the average budget grant of ₹835 crore from 2009-14.

SWR highlighted that the Union Budget, presented on July 23, allocates ₹2.62 lakh crore for Indian Railways for the fiscal year 2024-25. This budget dedicated ₹1,09,000 crore specifically for safety-related initiatives across the Indian Railways network.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.