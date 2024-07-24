1. Uttara Kannada landslip: Search teams believe they have location of Kerala truck buried in river near Shirur

Teams searching for a truck and its driver buried in mud during a landslip in Gangavali river near Shirur village in Uttar Kannada district seem to be inching closer to the location of the vehicle. The truck is believed to be buried upside down, 40 feet under the water. The search is being carried out jointly by the Uttar Kannada district administration with the assistance of various agencies of the government of Karnataka.

On July 16, many people and vehicles were trapped in mud following a landslip near Ankola in Uttara Kannada. Among them was a truck from Kozhikode and its driver, Arjun. The truck is registered in Kerala and is equipped with GPS. The vehicle data received by the truck manufacturer indicated that the driver had started the engine twice between July 16 and 20. At times, Arjun’s mobile phone came online. However, the truck’s location remained unchanged.

2. KRS dam across river Cauvery reaches 100% capacity, water level in Linganamakki crosses 1,800 feet

The Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the river Cauvery attained the full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 ft on Wednesday (July 24) in a development that will cheer the farmers in the downstream region of the dam.

The reservoir level was hovering at 124.10 ft at 8 a.m. and storage was 48.475 tmc ft against the gross capacity of 49.45 tmc ft. The rate of inflow was 31,852 cusecs and the outflow was reduced to 11,911 cusecs. This helped impound additional water to ensure that the reservoir reached the FRL of 124.80 ft by late afternoon, taking the storage to 100% of the installed capacity.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) has issued a flood warning to people living downstream of the reservoir to move to safer locations. Similarly, the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) also issued a warning to people living downstream of Linganamakki dam, as the water level reached 1801.2 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 1,819 feet at 10 a.m. on July 24.

3. Cubbon Park Bal Bhavan staff use QR code to pocket ₹3.5 lakh

Next time you visit a tourist destination and are making a payment through QR code, ensure that the receiver is the department concerned. The Karnataka Tourism State Development Corporation (KSTDC) recently learnt that four staff members at Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park had pocketed money meant for its account.

Between December 2022 and April 2024, a total of ₹3,50,964, which was supposed to go to the account of KSTDC, was diverted to the accounts of the four staffers who allegedly used their personal QR codes. Bal Bhavan is a children’s park in Cubbon Park. It is maintained by KSTDC.

4. 24-year-old woman from Bihar stabbed to death in PG accommodation in Koramangala

A 24-year-old private firm employee was stabbed to death at a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala in Bengaluru on July 23. The deceased, Kruthi Kumari, was a native of Bihar and worked in a private firm. She was staying in a ladies PG in VGR Layout.

The assailant, according to the police, was known to her. The culprit visited her room on the third floor around 11.10 p.m., stabbed her multiple times and slashed her neck before fleeing from the spot.

