1. Economic Survey 2023-24 calls Bengaluru-based ride booking app Namma Yatri a success story of ONDC

The Bengaluru-based ride booking app Namma Yatri, developed in partnership with the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union, was hailed as a success story of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the Economic Survey of India 2023-24. The survey, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on July 22.

The ‘Digitally Empowered Inclusive Stories’ section of the Economic Survey of India states that the Namma Yatri app has increased driver earnings and reduced cancellation rates. The open source app, developed by Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union, was launched in November 2022. Instead of charging commission, the app takes a small monthly subscription fee from its drivers.

2. BBMP chief directs senior zonal officials to contain dengue in Bengaluru

In a meeting on dengue control measures in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed zonal officials to implement appropriate actions in their respective zones. He informed that an average of 150 dengue cases are reported daily, with a total of 3,304 cases reported from July 1 to July 22.

Zone Commissioners were directed to hold daily meetings with Health Department officials to supervise dengue control efforts. They were instructed to intensify fogging and spraying of pesticide to destroy mosquito-breeding sites.

3. Dalit youth’s hand severed following an argument in Kanakapura near Bengaluru

An armed gang allegedly severed the left hand of Anish Kumar, belonging to a Dalit community, sitting outside his house on Siddappaji Temple Road in Malagalu, Kanakapura town. The attack was the outcome of an argument. Several others who came to his rescue were also allegedly assaulted. Seven persons, including three women, were rushed to a hospital.

On July 21 evening, a few youth were standing on the roadside near Javanammanadoddi Cheenarakuppe Circle and chatting. The accused, belonging to a different community, questioned the gang about their presence there. Following a heated argument, the accused left the place but returned after two hours armed with lethal weapons and attacked the youths.

4. NTT DATA taps CSR fund to build high-tech government school in Bengaluru

A high-tech government school, newly built by NTT DATA Inc. in collaboration with The Akshaya Patra Foundation at Lakshmipura in Bengaluru, was inaugurated on July 22. The school has been built under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund by NTT DATA Inc., which is a global digital business and Information Technology services leader.

This school, with total built-up area of 902 square metres, has an innovative design. It features a circular structure that maximises energy efficiency and sustainability, including a rainwater harvesting system. Students have access to a computer lab and a well-stocked library, equipped with modern educational technologies.

5. Kolar farmers to get compensation four times value of land given for High-Speed Rail project

The Centre has promised compensation at four times the value of the land after farmers in Kolar district, who depend on agriculture and horticulture, expressed concerns about losing their fertile land to the 435-km Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru high-speed rail (HSR) project.

The project aims to link three cities and will run approximately 70 km through Kolar district. A survey has already been carried out, and the district administration has engaged in discussions with farmers whose land comes in the proposed railway corridor.