1. IT employees’ union plans campaign against 14-hour workday; Minister claims proposal came from companies

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees’ Union (KITU) is planning massive campaigns and large-scale mobilisation against the controversial proposal to increase the work hours of IT employees to 14 hours. Apart from gate meetings at IT parks and street campaigns, the union is also planning to organise a procession to the Labour Commissioner’s office on August 3.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with mediapersons, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that the proposal to increase work hours came from the IT companies, and was not initiated by the government of Karnataka. “It’s not the Minister who came up with this proposal. The industries are pressurising us. The Labour Department is evaluating the proposal,” he said.

2. Valmiki Corporation scam: Former minister B. Nagendra remanded to judicial custody

A special court in Bengaluru remanded former minister B. Nagendra to judicial custody for 14 days on July 22. The Congress MLA from Ballari Rural was produced in the special court by ED officials at the end of his extended custody period.

The Congress MLA was arrested on July 12 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a search operation across 23 premises in four States in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation

3. The Hindu Impact: Karnataka govt to continue financial assistance to SC/ST students

The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw its earlier order cancelling financial assistance to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students to pursue Ph.D in foreign universities under the Prabuddha scheme. The government had cancelled the financial aid from the academic year of 2023-24 citing high expenditure.

On July 19, The Hindu published a detailed report on this issue — ‘State cancels financial assistance to SC/ST students to pursue PhD in foreign varsities’. Various Dalit leaders and students across Karnataka expressed unhappiness over the government’s decision and threatened protests if the order was not withdrawn immediately.

4. Draft notification on BBMP Estate Management Rules 2024 for better handling of public assets

In a bid to enhance rental income and safeguard its assets, the government of Karnataka has issued a draft notification for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Estate Management Rules 2024. The proposed rules impose a restriction on BBMP, limiting the leasing of its immovable properties to a maximum of 30 years.

Citizens have been given 30 days to submit objections or suggestions regarding the draft rules, which were published on July 20. Key provisions of the draft notification include stringent restrictions on property sale.

5. Cauvery Aarti proposed in Karnataka on the lines of Ganga Aarti in UP’s Varanasi

The Congress government in Karnataka is gearing up to organise Cauvery Aarti on the lines of Ganga Aarti, a religious ceremony performed on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. River Cauvery is the lifeline of the people in many parts of southern Karnataka.

D.K. Shivakumar, who holds the Major Irrigation portfolio, plans to constitute a team of legislators from the Cauvery belt in Mandya, Mysuru and Kodagu districts, under the leadership of Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, to visit Varanasi, watch the Ganga Aarti and submit a report to the State Government in the next 30 days.