1. Farmer wearing dhoti denied entry into mall in Bengaluru, management apologises

Fakeerappa, a septuagenarian farmer, had gone to a mall in Bengaluru with his son to watch a movie at a multiplex. However, he was denied entry owing to his attire — a panche (also called a dhoti) and a white shirt. The alleged incident occurred at G. T. Mall on Magadi Main Road around 6 p.m. on July 16.

On July 16, Fakeerappa’s son Nagaraj recorded the conversation with the security supervisor, who can be heard that he would allow the farmer if he wore pants. Mr. Nagaraj said that, as a son, he wished for his father to watch a film in a multiplex. Mr. Fakeerappa said, “How can people from the village let go of our panche (dhoti) and come dressed in pants to watch a film?”

Activists from Kannada organisations staged a protest in front of the mall on July 17 morning, following which representatives of the mall’s management apologised to Fakeerappa publicly and felicitated him.

2. Karnataka jobs-for-locals bill rattles industry heads, Minister M.B. Patil promises greater consultation

A tweet by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about his Cabinet clearing a Bill mandating reservation for locals garnered adverse reactions from some industry heads in the State, forcing Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on his back foot. Mr. Patil promised that a team comprising the Law Minister, IT-BT Minister, Labour Minister, and himself will discuss the issue with the CM before passing the bill.

The Bill mandates that industries, factories and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 70% in non-management positions. The Bill, reviewed by The Hindu, however, has no provision for 100% reservation in grade C and D jobs. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister’s tweet set off a row eliciting strong reactions from industry leaders, such as Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai.

3. WATCH | Show of syncretism: Communities across North Karnataka observe Muharram

Muharram, the death anniversary of the grandsons of Prophet Mohammad in the war of Karbala in the 7th century, is being observed across Karnataka. The Katal Raat, or the night of death and darkness, was observed on Tuesday night in most northern districts.

“Muharram is a festival that brings communities together. It is more of a cultural phenomenon than religious,” said Rahamat Tarikere, who has written extensively on Muharram and other syncretic traditions. He said that the rituals are held in several villages where there are no Muslim residents. Read more about the nine-day rituals and traditions here.

4. Union Minister V. Somanna approves ₹350 crore worth railway-over-bridges projects for Tumakuru

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has approved the construction of five Railway Over Bridges (RoB) in Tumakuru district. The Ministry of Railways has issued an order for these projects, which are set to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the district. The Ministry has sanctioned the construction of the five RoBs at an estimated total cost of ₹350 crore.