1. Karnataka Cabinet clears bill mandating 50% quota for locals in management jobs and 75% in non-management spots

The Karnataka Cabinet has cleared a bill mandating that industries, factories and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50% of management positions and 75% in non-management positions. The Bill has been passed in the backdrop of voices calling for 100% job reservation for Kannadigas.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 15. It is expected to be tabled in the ongoing legislature session. What are the highlights of the Bill? Who is an eligible candidate? Find the details here.

2. After Sarige buses, KSRTC to refurbish Airavat fleet

For the first time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will refurbish four Airavat and Airavat Club Class buses, transforming them into almost-new coaches. This initiative follows the successful refurbishment of 1,027 Karnataka Sarige buses since 2022, giving these vehicles a new lease on life.

According to officials, while a new bus costs around ₹40 lakh, refurbishing an old bus to like-new condition costs merely ₹3 lakh. “The refurbished buses will help us meet the increase in demand due to implementation of the Shakti scheme in Karnataka,” an official said.

3. Uttara Kannada district: Five feared trapped under mud after landslide on NH 66

Five persons are reportedly trapped under mud after a landslide on National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttar Kannada on Tuesday (July 16) following incessant rains.

Those missing are of the same family, which ran a petty shop by the roadside. An LPG tanker parked by the roadside was also pushed into the adjacent Gangavali river and washed away.

4. Veteran Kannada theatre and film personality Sadananda Suvarna of ‘Guddada Bhoota’ fame passes away

Veteran Kannada theatre and film personality Sadananda Suvarna, 92, passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on July 16. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

He was best-known for his 13-part television series Guddada Bhoota that he produced and directed for Doordarshan in 1991, and an eight-part documentary on Kannada writer Dr. K. Shivarama Karanth. His collaboration with noted auteur Girish Kasaravalli resulted in several cinematic masterpieces, such as Ghatashraddha, Mane, Kraurya and Tabarana Kathe.

5. WATCH | Water level in Hemavathi reservoir increases following rains in Hassan district

Following heavy rains in the catchment area of Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk on July 15, the water level increased by almost two feet in a day. As of July 16 morning, the water level stood at 2,906.10 ft. The full reservoir level of the reservoir is 2,922 ft. The inflow at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was 14,027 cusecs.

Due to the rise in water level, the Holy Rosary Church at Shettihalli is in the danger of getting submerged in the Hemavathi backwater.

