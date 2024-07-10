1. MUDA scam: BJP plans protest in Mysuru demanding resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and CBI probe

Escalating pressure on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the opposition BJP is set to stage a protest in his home district of Mysuru on July 12 demanding his resignation in connection with alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and a CBI probe.

The BJP is also considering petitioning Election Commission of India as Mr. Siddaramaiah’s affidavit in the 2013 Assembly elections did not mention anything about his wife possessing 3.16 acres of land that was given to MUDA though the gift deed in this regard had been executed in 2009-10.

2. Valmiki corporation scam: ED raid on former minister B. Nagendra, and Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) simultaneously searched over 20 premises linked to two ruling Congress MLAs — Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra and Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal — in the alleged scam at the State-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation where funds up to ₹88 crore were allegedly embezzled.

Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra, an accused in the case, resigned as minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare on June 6 in connection with the alleged scam. Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is Chairman of the corporation, is a suspect. Till date, the SIT has arrested 11 persons and seized ₹14.5 crore in connection with the alleged scam.

3. Parents worried by leaking roof, drenched walls of residential school for Scheduled Tribe children

Thanks to poor waterproofing of the roof, students of the Valmiki Ashrama Shaale at Hagare in Belur taluk of Hassan are a miserable lot during the monsoon. Amid a leaking roof, peeling ceiling, wet floor, and drenched walls that intensify the cold, the children and staff get through the monsoon hoping that no wall collapses.

When The Hindu visited the residential school, which is meant for children of tribal communities, earlier this week, three of the nine classrooms were locked. The staff said the classrooms remain closed as the cement plastering has been peeling off. Staff do not hold classes in those three rooms to protect students from any untoward incident.

4. Karnataka HC takes suo motu cognisance of dengue exigency based on Letter To The Editor in newspaper

The Karnataka High Court on July 10 took suo motu cognisance of the spread of dengue across the State based on a letter to the editor written by a reader of an English newspaper, and reports on dengue published in various other newspapers.

The court directed the State Government to submit by July 23 all the details about preventive and remedial measures taken to check the spread of the fever, steps taken to provide medical facilities to treat the patients, from major cities to rural areas, and details of medical infrastructure available to meet the exigency.

5. Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru to showcase life and message of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

This year’s Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, organised by the Horticulture Department from August 8 to 19, will showcase Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s life and achievements.

For the show in August, which attracts lakhs of visitors, floral models, information boards and busts will be used to depict the life of Dr. Ambedkar.