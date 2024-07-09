GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

Published - July 09, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
A delegation of MLAs, led by D.K.Shivakumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister, submitted a proposal to CM Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district on July 9, 2024.

A delegation of MLAs, led by D.K.Shivakumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister, submitted a proposal to CM Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district on July 9, 2024.

1. Delegation submits proposal to CM Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that a proposal had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara district in Karnataka as Bengaluru South district. On July 9, a delegation of MLAs from Ramanagara district, led by Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister, submitted a proposal to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The initiative was taken keeping in mind the development and future of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura and Harohalli taluks, Mr. Shivakumar said after submitting the proposal. Earlier in October 2023, he had proposed renaming Ramanagara district as ‘Bengaluru South’ district. The opposition BJP and JD(S) attributed the renaming proposal to ‘real estate reasons’.

2. Erstwhile Mysuru royal family set to question valuation of palace property in Bengaluru by BDA

A recent valuation of the sprawling 472 acres of palace ground in the heart of Bengaluru at a mere ₹11 crore by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) for calculating Transferable Development Rights (TDR) raised several eyebrows. BDA fixed a rate of ₹120.68 per square metre to acquire part of the land for widening the road.

The current market value of the land is estimated to be around ₹100 crore per acre. The civic authority justified its decision to fix the compensation based on the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, that pegs the total value of the entire palace ground at ₹11 crore.

3. Bengaluru pub co-owned by Virat Kohli among three booked for violating time limit

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against three bars and resturants, including One8 Commune co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, for allegedly operating beyond permissible hours. Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided the pub, situated on Kasturba Road near M.G. Road in Bengaluru around 2 a.m. on Saturday and found it fully operational.

The manager of the pub has been booked under the Karnataka Police Act. Similar search operations led to two more establishments — Empire Restaurant on Church Street and Pangeo Pub on Brigade Road — being booked for violating stipulated operating time.

4. WATCH | BMTC bus catches fire on M.G. Road in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus caught fire on the busy M.G. Road near Anil Kumble Circle around 8.50 a.m. on July 9. The fire was extinguished by fire department officials, and no casualties were reported.

A BMTC spokesperson told The Hindu that approximately 25 passengers were aboard the bus. The bus halted on the road, and upon attempting to restart, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine.

