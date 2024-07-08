1. Water stagnation in several places in Bengaluru even as dengue cases on the rise

Even though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is claiming that health workers are cleaning up mosquito breeding spots on a war footing to contain the spread of vector-borne dengue, a reality check by The Hindu has exposed gaps in the implementation of this measure. Water stagnation was visible in many areas and even after alerting the BBMP, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, in light of the increasing cases of dengue across Karnataka, all gram panchayats (GPs) have been directed by the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Priyank Kharge to adopt precautionary measures, including cleaning of water storage tanks, open reservoirs, public toilets, and ensure swift and safe flow of rainwater. About 7,000 persons have so far been infected with dengue. Bengaluru alone is reporting 500 to 700 cases daily. The disease has claimed seven lives so far.

2. Karnataka CM reminds officials of their duty, tells them to address public grievances

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature, which will commence next week (July 15), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of senior officials on July 8 to take stock of the progress of various welfare schemes and development projects in the State.

He said that development and progress will not be possible if Deputy Commissioners act as maharajas. He instructed both politicians and officials to remember that they are public servants and must serve the people.

3. Gang targets ATM kiosk on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, steals cash hours after similar theft in Hosur

A gang of armed men barged into an ATM kiosk of Axis Bank in Doddakannalli village on Sarjapur Road, cut open the machine and stole the money that was inside. A week before the burglary, ₹16.5 lakh had been loaded in the ATM. The burglary took place on July 6. The ATM kiosk did not have a security guard at the time of the burglary.

Investigations have revealed that the burglary took place hours after another ATM kiosk was similarly looted in Hosur, across the border in Tamil Nadu, using a similar modus operandi. Both crimes are suspected to be the work of one gang.

4. Two instances of women being harassed by youths on bikes in Bengaluru puts police on their toes

Police have stepped up investigation into two instances of harassment of women on the road by youths on bikes, which were reported with videos of the incidents on the social media handles of Bengaluru City Police (BCP).

These instances were reported days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the annual meeting of senior IPS officers of Karnataka, told the police to increase their presence on the streets to contain anti-social behaviour.